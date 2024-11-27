Predators Recall Adam Wilsby and Nick Blankenburg From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 27, 2024) - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defensemen Adam Wilsby and Nick Blankenburg from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the Predators have placed forward Michael McCarron on injured reserve (upper body).

Wilsby, 24 (8/7/00), was on Nashville’s active roster during its recent five-game road trip, which concluded Nov. 20 in Seattle. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound blueliner has recorded five points (1g-4a) and a +5 rating in 13 games for the Admirals this season, including an assist in his last two games.

Blankenburg, 26 (5/12/98), has skated in 13 games for the Admirals this season, posting eight points (3g-5a), a team-high among defensemen. The 5-foot-9, 177-pound blueliner has points in two of his last three games (2a) and scored two of his goals on Oct. 16 He tallied two of his goals on Oct. 19 vs. Rockford. Blankenburg has appeared in 55 career NHL games – all with Columbus – recording 18 points (6g-12a) from 2021-24.

Single-game tickets for all Predators 2024-25 home games at Bridgestone Arena are now available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with Full, Half or Quarter Season Tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of the newly released Preds Mix Plan that allows you to choose six-or-more games, score $10 of GNASH cash per seat and much more. For information about season-ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2024-25 season, please call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving Preds ticket offers directly to your phone.