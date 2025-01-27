Predators Reassign Spencer Stastney to Milwaukee (AHL)

Defenseman Has Appeared in Seven Contests for Nashville This Season

GettyImages-2194138874
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (January 27, 2025) - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Spencer Stastney to Milwaukee (AHL).

Stastney, 25 (1/4/00), has appeared in seven contests for Nashville this campaign, blocking eight shots in 16:08 of average ice time. In 10 games for Milwaukee in 2024-25, the 6-foot, 184-pound blueliner owns three points (1g-2a) and a +2 rating.

Enjoy ultimate flexibility for the rest of the season by choosing five (or more) games that fit your schedule. Pick your seats, pick your games and save big – get an extra 5 percent off for each game you add beyond five. Plus, score a Preds Player Zoo Calendar, $10 Gnash Cash and $30 at Hattie B’s! Secure your spot, save more and enjoy the best of Smashville hockey, your way by visiting NashvillePredators.com.

News Feed

Win Streak Concludes as Preds Fall to Ducks

GAME DAY: Preds at Ducks, January 25

Kealty Excited, Honored to Represent Preds, Serve as General Manager of 2025 U.S. Men's National Team

Forsberg, Svechkov Lead Preds to Home-and-Home Sweep Over Sharks

GAME DAY: Preds at Sharks, January 23

How the Preds Came Back From a Four-Goal Deficit for the First Time in Franchise History

Preds Complete First Four-Goal Comeback Win in Franchise History to Beat Sharks

GAME DAY: Sharks vs. Preds, January 21

Forsberg Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Giving Back to Community on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Just One Element of Service From Preds Front Office Staff

Forsberg Helps Preds to Emotional Win Over Wild

GAME DAY: Wild vs. Preds, January 18

USA Hockey Chooses Nashville for Annual Meetings as Preds Continue to Influence Growth of Sport in Tennessee

Forsberg Scores 300th NHL Goal, Preds Come Back to Beat Blackhawks in Shootout

GAME DAY: Blackhawks vs. Preds, January 16

Poile, Weber, Rinne Grateful, Honored to be Inaugural Class of Preds Golden Hall

1,000 Wins: Look Back at the Milestone Victories in Preds History

Keith Urban to Perform National Anthem on Jan. 18 as Part of the Nashville Predators’ Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series Game