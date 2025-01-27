Predators Reassign Spencer Stastney to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (January 27, 2025) - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Spencer Stastney to Milwaukee (AHL).

Stastney, 25 (1/4/00), has appeared in seven contests for Nashville this campaign, blocking eight shots in 16:08 of average ice time. In 10 games for Milwaukee in 2024-25, the 6-foot, 184-pound blueliner owns three points (1g-2a) and a +2 rating.

Enjoy ultimate flexibility for the rest of the season by choosing five (or more) games that fit your schedule. Pick your seats, pick your games and save big – get an extra 5 percent off for each game you add beyond five. Plus, score a Preds Player Zoo Calendar, $10 Gnash Cash and $30 at Hattie B’s! Secure your spot, save more and enjoy the best of Smashville hockey, your way by visiting NashvillePredators.com.