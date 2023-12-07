Predators Reassign Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (December 7, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forward Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the team has activated forward Tommy Novak from injured reserve.

