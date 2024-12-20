Predators Reassign Marc Del Gaizo and Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (December 20, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announcedtoday that, following last night’s game, the team has reassigned defensemen Marc Del Gaizo and Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee (AHL).

