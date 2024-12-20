Predators Reassign Marc Del Gaizo and Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee (AHL)

Defensemen Have Played in 24 Games Combined This Season With Nashville

GettyImages-2182468286
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (December 20, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announcedtoday that, following last night’s game, the team has reassigned defensemen Marc Del Gaizo and Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee (AHL).

We like it – we love it! Smashville is celebrating its Music City roots all season long. Join us for the first game of the Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series as we honor one of Smashville’s most influential artists, Tim McGraw. The first 10,000 fans in attendance for the Predators’ game on Dec. 21 vs. Los Angeles will receive a Tim McGraw bobblehead. Visit [predators.nhl.com] NashvillePredators.com for tickets and more information.

News Feed

Trotz Talks Acquisition of Barron, State of Preds as Season Continues

Preds Score Four, Fall to Penguins in Overtime

GAME DAY: Penguins vs. Preds, December 19

Predators Acquire Justin Barron From Montreal

Nashville Predators, American Red Cross to Host Blood Drive From Dec. 23-27

Molendyk, Gibson Honored to Represent Preds, Canada at World Junior Championship

Wilsby Scores First NHL Goal as Preds Shut Out Rangers to Begin Homestand

Predators Reassign Fedor Svechkov to Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Rangers vs. Preds, December 17

First NHL Goal or Not, Wilsby Impresses on Preds Blueline

Late Rally Not Enough as Preds Fall to Avalanche

GAME DAY: Preds at Avalanche, December 14

Predators Prospect Report: December 13

O'Reilly Tallies Twice as Preds Snap Skid With Win Over Stars

Predators Recall Kevin Gravel From Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Preds at Stars, December 12

Preds Return Home With Loss to Flames

GAME DAY: Flames vs. Preds, December 10