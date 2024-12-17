Predators Reassign Fedor Svechkov to Milwaukee (AHL)

Forward Has Skated in Nine Games With Nashville This Season, Including His NHL Debut on Nov. 23 vs. Winnipeg

Nashville, Tenn. (Dec. 17, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forward Fedor Svechkov to Milwaukee (AHL).

Svechkov, 21 (4/5/03), has skated in nine games for the Predators this season, including his NHL debut on Nov. 23 vs. Winnipeg. He scored his first career NHL goal on Nov. 30 at Minnesota, which was also his first career NHL point. Svechkov tallied his second goal of the season on Dec. 7 at Ottawa. Through seven AHL games with Milwaukee this season, Svechkov is tied for fourth on the Admirals in goals (5) and is tied for eighth in points (8).

