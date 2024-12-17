Predators Reassign Fedor Svechkov to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (Dec. 17, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forward Fedor Svechkov to Milwaukee (AHL).

Svechkov, 21 (4/5/03), has skated in nine games for the Predators this season, including his NHL debut on Nov. 23 vs. Winnipeg. He scored his first career NHL goal on Nov. 30 at Minnesota, which was also his first career NHL point. Svechkov tallied his second goal of the season on Dec. 7 at Ottawa. Through seven AHL games with Milwaukee this season, Svechkov is tied for fourth on the Admirals in goals (5) and is tied for eighth in points (8).

We like it – we love it! Smashville is celebrating its Music City roots all season long. Join us for the first game of the Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series as we honor one of Smashville’s most influential artists, Tim McGraw. The first 10,000 fans in attendance for the Predators’ game on Dec. 21 vs. Los Angeles will receive a Tim McGraw bobblehead. Visit NashvillePredators.com for tickets and more information.