Predators Power Past Golden Knights in 5-3 Win

Two down, three to go.

Five different Predators skaters scored and Kevin Lankinen turned away 23 shots as Nashville defeated the Vegas Golden Knights, 5-3, at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

“I felt great about our game,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “Even at the end. Obviously, we unfortunately put ourselves in a tougher position and the way we played and the way we dictated the game, to get in that position probably wasn’t ideal. But, I thought it was a really solid 60-minute effort and I thought we did a lot of really good things.”

“We played a really good game,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “I thought for 60 minutes we played really well. Obviously, they got some momentum but it's also a good team over there. So, I thought it was a complete effort and I think we can definitely be happy about the way we played.”

The result moves Nashville to 29-25-2 on the campaign and 15-10-2 on the road.

QUICK HITS

A Goal for Glasser

Cody Glass had waited long enough.

With 52 seconds remaining in the opening frame, the forward netted his first goal since Dec. 19 and his second of the season.