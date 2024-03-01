Predators Defeat Wild, 6-1, Earn Seventh Straight Win

The Nashville Predators are in seventh heaven.

Six different Predators skaters scored and Juuse Saros made 33 saves as Nashville defeated the Minnesota Wild, 6-1, to cement a season-high seven-game winning streak on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.

“It was huge, and these are playoff-type games,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “There's a lot on the line for both teams and I loved the way we played. We played aggressively. Guys stepped up, guys like [Lauzon] who've been doing it all year. All the guys, McCarron, that whole line, just the way they step up for us as teammates. I felt like they got a little frustrated there in the second and it was just kind of a turning point. So, those guys have been doing that all year and it's huge.”

“It was an emotional game,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “It had a little bit of everything in it. I thought the equalizing goal at 1-1 was a huge moment in the game. I liked our composure. I think especially in the second period, there were times when things were getting a little testy. And I loved our third again, showing a little maturity and closing a game out. So, lots of good there for sure.”

The result moves Nashville to 34-25-2 on the campaign and 16-15-0 at Bridgestone Arena.

QUICK HITS

A One-Two Punch

After giving up the first goal of the game for the first time since their winning streak began, the Predators responded quickly, as Yakov Trenin found the equalizer just 49 seconds later and Cole Smith the eventual game-winner just eight seconds after that.