Predators Defeat Wild, 6-1, Earn Seventh Straight Win

Nashville Improves to 34-25-2, Continues Five-Game Homestand on Saturday Against Colorado

By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

The Nashville Predators are in seventh heaven.

Six different Predators skaters scored and Juuse Saros made 33 saves as Nashville defeated the Minnesota Wild, 6-1, to cement a season-high seven-game winning streak on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.

“It was huge, and these are playoff-type games,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “There's a lot on the line for both teams and I loved the way we played. We played aggressively. Guys stepped up, guys like [Lauzon] who've been doing it all year. All the guys, McCarron, that whole line, just the way they step up for us as teammates. I felt like they got a little frustrated there in the second and it was just kind of a turning point. So, those guys have been doing that all year and it's huge.”

“It was an emotional game,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “It had a little bit of everything in it. I thought the equalizing goal at 1-1 was a huge moment in the game. I liked our composure. I think especially in the second period, there were times when things were getting a little testy. And I loved our third again, showing a little maturity and closing a game out. So, lots of good there for sure.”

The result moves Nashville to 34-25-2 on the campaign and 16-15-0 at Bridgestone Arena.

QUICK HITS

A One-Two Punch

After giving up the first goal of the game for the first time since their winning streak began, the Predators responded quickly, as Yakov Trenin found the equalizer just 49 seconds later and Cole Smith the eventual game-winner just eight seconds after that.

“I don't think anything was really said, I think everybody kind of knew that feeling,” Smith said.
“Giving up the first goal in the game, that's momentum, and so I think our job right after that is whoever the next line is to try to get that momentum back, whether it's just a good shift in the o-zone or happening to get a nice goal there, too.”

“We just had a little breakdown there and really liked the response,” Brunette said. “It’s things we talked about earlier in the year, where after a goal against or for, we kind of let the foot off the gas. And I thought we responded really well, and that was a big moment in the game. Because I thought we're doing a lot of good things. I thought we took away space, I thought we played on top of them a little bit to the identity we've had over the last little stretch.”

The pair of goals were the second-fastest scored this season behind Alexandre Carrier and Juuso Parssinen’s duo on Jan. 13, 2024 in a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders.

They are tied for the third-fastest two goals scored in franchise history; Paul Kariya and Darcy Hordichuk scored eight seconds apart on Jan. 21, 2006 in a 7-2 Predators win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The fastest two-goals in franchise history were scored by Colin Wilson and Shea Weber on Nov. 15, 2011, a 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals.

Per NHL PR, the Predators additionally became the third team in the past 30 years to score two goals in a span of eight seconds or less multiple times in the same season, joining the Maple Leafs (2x in 2016-17) and St. Louis (2x in 2010-11).

Keeping Composure

Thursday night had no shortage of physicality, with both teams combining for 26 penalty minutes in the second period alone (13 NSH, 13 MIN).

But the Predators were able to regain their composure and come out on the winning side of a crucial four-point swing against a trailing Central Division opponent.

“We are a gritty group,” Brunette said. “We have guys that have been battle tested, and it got a little emotional, and you're on the ledge of keeping your composure. I thought we did a good job and I really liked the response in the third period, where we just played hockey and stayed out of the shenanigans that were going on a little bit. We just played our game and got back to our game, because it’s going to be like this the rest of the season. It’s going to get emotional. It's going to be highs and lows and can we get back to our game and contain our composure in those key moments. And that’s another little growing spurt for us here.”

Three More for Josi

Nashville’s captain continued to set the tone on Thursday, icing a three-point performance (1g-2a) in his second straight outing and for the fifth time this season.

With an assist on Trenin’s goal, Josi additionally extended his point streak to four games (4g-3a), then earned his 15th multi-point game of the season with a helper on Forsberg’s power-play goal.

“I think he's taken it to another level here in the last stretch, and this is showing his leadership coming through,” Brunette said. “He's not always maybe the most vocal guy, but he puts the team on his shoulder and does things like he did tonight. And again, he's sort of selfless as an individual and as a leader. For a coach to have a guy like that, who’s completely buying in, even if it’s not always for himself, it's pretty special to have and I think the rest of the group sees it too.” 

Josi has now recorded multi-point performances in five of his last 10 games (4g-8a) and 29 points (7g-22a) in his last 21 outings.

Five-Straight Saros

Saros’ 33-save performance earned the netminder his fifth win in his last five starts.

Saros has recorded a 1.40 goals-against average and a .953 save percentage during that span. 

Fourth Line Keeps Rolling

After Tuesday’s 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators, Nashville’s bench boss called his fourth line “the driving force” behind the Predators six-game winning streak.  

On Thursday, as the Predators extended their winning streak to a season-high seven games, the sentiment seemed to hold true. 

Smith’s first-period goal was the winger’s fourth game-winner and his eighth of the season, and gave Nashville’s fourth line their 12th point (6g-6a) in their last seven outings.

UP NEXT

The Predators five-game homestand continues on Saturday when they face the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Click here to get tickets.

Puck drop is at 5 p.m. CT with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

NOTES

  • The Predators are now 1-2-0 in games played on Leap Day, with the previous two games being on Feb. 29, 2000, a 2-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils and Feb. 29, 2020, a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
  • Nashville has only recorded a win streak of seven or more games five times in franchise history, the last time being Dec. 4-17, 2021 (7-0-0).
  • Carrier skated in his 200th career NHL game on Thursday and recorded an assist and two shots on goal in the effort.
  • Filip Forsberg (3g-3a) and Gustav Nyquist (3g-4a) extended their respective point streaks to four games.
  • Tyson Barrie and Denis Gurianov were scratched and did not skate in Thursday’s game.

