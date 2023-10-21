Predators Claim Liam Foudy on Waivers from Columbus

Nashville, Tenn. (October 21, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has claimed forward Liam Foudy on waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Additionally, the team has placed defenseman Luke Schenn (lower body) on injured reserve.

Foudy, 23 (2/4/00), appeared in Columbus’ second game of the season on Oct. 14 vs. NY Rangers after tallying a career-high seven goals and 14 points in 62 games with the Blue Jackets in 2022-23. He also added 60 hits, the sixth-most among Blue Jackets forwards, in 12:08 of average ice time.

Originally drafted by Columbus in the first round (18th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-2, 188-pound forward made his League debut in 2019-20 and has gone on to skate in 90 games, recording 19 points (7g-12a). In 41 games at the AHL level with Cleveland, Foudy has posted 35 points (10g-25a), including 19 points (7g-12a) in 29 outings in 2021-22. He had a four-year stint with the OHL’s London Knights from 2016-20 prior to turning pro, captaining the team in his final season and spending two seasons as teammates with Predators forward Luke Evangelista (2018-20). At the international level, the Scarborough, Ont., native has won two gold medals with Canada, the most recent coming at the 2021 World Championship. He helped lead the Canadians to gold in the 2020 World Junior Championship after recording four points (3g-1a) in seven games and earning a nod as one of his team’s top-three players in the tournament.

