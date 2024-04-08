Predators, Bridgestone Arena Unveil “The Studio” Premium Club Space Set to Open in October 2024; Membership Deposits Now Being Accepted

Nashville, Tenn. (April 8, 2024) – The Nashville Predators today unveiled a new club concept at Bridgestone Arena called “The Studio,” which serves as a key element of the team’s ongoing upgrades to their home at 501 Broadway for the 2024-25 season.

Opening in October 2024, The Studio will expand Bridgestone Arena’s premium seating offerings with a new, exclusive gathering spot that will feature high-end finishes, luxurious accommodations, elevated fare and an unmatched view for Predators hockey games and events at the arena.

“The Studio at Bridgestone Arena will celebrate the iconic sports and entertainment moments that have taken place right here at 501 Broadway while also looking to the future,” Predators and Bridgestone Arena Vice President of Premium Sales and Service Emily Hamm said. “When looking to expand our premium seating offerings at Bridgestone Arena, we sought to create a new space that could provide unparalleled views of hockey games and events as well as top-notch amenities for club members.”

Memberships to The Studio will provide unprecedented access to Predators games and events at Bridgestone Arena, with select memberships inclusive of NCAA and SEC Tournament access. Exclusive to the space, members will experience the largest and most comfortable seats in the building with the intimacy of a suite and the amenities of club seating. Additionally, The Studio will house 84 seats with lower-level views, promising to provide a direct line of sight to the action and a premier entertainment space unlike anything else in Bridgestone Arena.