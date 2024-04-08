Predators, Bridgestone Arena Unveil “The Studio” Premium Club Space Set to Open in October 2024; Membership Deposits Now Being Accepted

Nashville, Tenn. (April 8, 2024) – The Nashville Predators today unveiled a new club concept at Bridgestone Arena called “The Studio,” which serves as a key element of the team’s ongoing upgrades to their home at 501 Broadway for the 2024-25 season.

Opening in October 2024, The Studio will expand Bridgestone Arena’s premium seating offerings with a new, exclusive gathering spot that will feature high-end finishes, luxurious accommodations, elevated fare and an unmatched view for Predators hockey games and events at the arena.

“The Studio at Bridgestone Arena will celebrate the iconic sports and entertainment moments that have taken place right here at 501 Broadway while also looking to the future,” Predators and Bridgestone Arena Vice President of Premium Sales and Service Emily Hamm said. “When looking to expand our premium seating offerings at Bridgestone Arena, we sought to create a new space that could provide unparalleled views of hockey games and events as well as top-notch amenities for club members.”

Memberships to The Studio will provide unprecedented access to Predators games and events at Bridgestone Arena, with select memberships inclusive of NCAA and SEC Tournament access. Exclusive to the space, members will experience the largest and most comfortable seats in the building with the intimacy of a suite and the amenities of club seating. Additionally, The Studio will house 84 seats with lower-level views, promising to provide a direct line of sight to the action and a premier entertainment space unlike anything else in Bridgestone Arena.

The Studio Renderings

Members can expect boutique-style service with an all-inclusive, locally inspired menu and signature bar offerings available at each event. Décor in The Studio will embrace the history of world-class entertainment that has taken place at Bridgestone Arena over the building’s history and will feature traditional accents and lighting reminiscent of an upscale club. More menu and design details will be released later this summer.

The expansion of the club includes a more than $2 million investment, designed to transform the building’s multi-suite structure and open up more than 4,000-square-feet of space to create a premium, open-seating layout on the lower suite level of Bridgestone Arena. Upon opening, The Studio will join the long list of other premium gathering spots at Bridgestone Arena, including the Lexus Lounge, EuroStone Club, Yuengling Flight Deck and the luxury suites.

In addition to access to all Predators games and Bridgestone Arena events, membership to The Studio also includes:

  • Stanley Cup Playoff access
  • NCAA Tournament games (when hosted at Bridgestone Arena) and SEC Tournament access
  • A dedicated account specialist
  • VIP parking for every two memberships purchased
  • Upscale, private restrooms located within The Studio
  • 10 standing room passes redeemable throughout the year for most events
  • Access to presales to purchase additional tickets to all Bridgestone Arena events
  • A premium trip experience for members
  • Complimentary use of Bridgestone Arena meeting rooms
  • Access to all premium partner events and exclusive offers

The Predators and Bridgestone Arena are now accepting deposits for membership to The Studio at $500 per seat to secure availability and seat selection priority. Joining the priority list early includes benefits such as presale access to Bridgestone Arena events, 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs ticket priority and savings and access to premium partner events.

Those interested in placing a deposit or looking to learn more about The Studio at Bridgestone Arena can contact the premium seats department at 615-770-7888 or email [email protected].

