Predators Assign Juuso Parssinen to Milwaukee (AHL)

Forward has 12 Points in 44 Games with Nashville This Season

Parssinen
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (January 23, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forward Juuso Parssinen to Milwaukee (AHL).

Parssinen, 22 (2/1/01), has 12 points (8g-4a) in 44 games with the Predators this season, his second in the NHL. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound forward last played for the Admirals in 2022-23, recording nine points (2g-7) in 10 appearances.

