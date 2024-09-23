Predators Assign Five Players to Respective Junior Teams; Reduce Roster to 58 Players

Nashville to Host Second Annual Gold Star Showcase at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville on Wednesday

predhead
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (September 23, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned Kalan Lind (Red Deer/WHL), Miguel Marques (Lethbridge/WHL) and Joey Willis (Saginaw/OHL); defenseman Dylan MacKinnon (Moncton/QMJHL); and goaltender Jakub Milota (Cape Breton/QMJHL) to their respective junior teams.

Nashville’s training camp roster is now down to 58 players – 32 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. An updated roster is available here.

Following Sunday’s split-squad doubleheader in Florida against the Panthers, the Predators continue their preseason schedule with a back-to-back with Tampa Bay on Friday (AMALIE Arena) and Saturday (Bridgestone Arena). Puck drop for Friday’s game is at 6 p.m. CT, and it will be streamed on NashvillePredators.com (geo-restricted to in-market viewers only) and broadcast on 102.5 The Game. Saturday’s preseason contest, the first of two at Bridgestone Arena, begins at 7 p.m. CT with tickets available at NashvillePredators.com.

The Predators will also host the second annual Gold Star Showcase, an intrasquad game between Predators players benefiting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn., on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for the game are available on Ticketmaster.com. The military-themed contest will recognize the facility's close proximity to Fort Campbell and incorporate members of the military in the team's game presentation. A portion of all ticket sales from the game will be donated to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a nonprofit organization that empowers families of fallen Special Operations Personnel and service members awarded the Medal of Honor.

Single-game tickets for the Predators’ home opener against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 10, and all other 2024-25 home games at Bridgestone Arena, are now available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with Full, Half or Quarter Season Tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of the newly released Preds Mix Plan that allows you to choose six-or-more games, score $10 of GNASH cash per seat and much more. For information about season-ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2024-25 season, please call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving Preds ticket offers directly to your phone.

