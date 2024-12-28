Predators Acquire Ondrej Pavel, Third-Round Pick in 2027 NHL Draft From Colorado

Nashville Now Owns 13 Picks in First Three Rounds of Next Three NHL Drafts

_pars_2568 x 14442
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Dec. 28, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired forward Ondrej Pavel (AWN-dray PAH-vehl) and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Juuso Parssinen and the New York Rangers’ seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Pavel, 24 (8/29/00), has two assists and 16 penalty minutes in 14 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in 2024-25, his second full professional season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward played in 61 games for the Eagles as a rookie in 2023-24, recording 10 points (6g-4a). Pavel additionally made his NHL debut with the Avalanche on Nov. 7, 2023 vs. New Jersey and went on to play in one more game for Colorado that season. The Prague, Czechia, native played three seasons at Minnesota State University – Mankato prior to turning pro, helping lead the Mavericks to back-to-back CCHA championships in 2022 and 2023 and the WCHA regular-season title in 2021; he also captained the USHL’s Fargo Force in 2019-20. Undrafted, Pavel represented his native Czechia at the 2020 World Junior Championship and earned silver at the 2017 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The Predators now own six selections in the 2026 NHL Draft – one in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth and seventh rounds; and have nine in the 2027 NHL Draft – two in the third and fourth rounds and one in the first, second, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.

Join us at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 16 for Preds Golden Hall Induction Night presented by Hunt Brothers® Pizza! This special night will see the franchise honor David Poile, Shea Weber and Pekka Rinne as they become officially inducted into the Preds Golden Hall’s inaugural class. Visit NashvillePredators.com for tickets and more information.

News Feed

Predators Recall Vinnie Hinostroza From Milwaukee (AHL)

WJC Blog: Follow Preds Prospects at the 2025 World Junior Championship

Preds Return From Holiday Break With Loss to Blues

GAME DAY: Preds at Blues, December 27

Marchessault Tallies Twice as Preds Enter Holiday Break With Victory Over Hurricanes

Sissons, McCarron Spread Holiday Cheer at Preds Foundation's Annual Holiday Party

GAME DAY: Hurricanes vs. Preds, December 23

Blankenburg Scores Overtime Winner to Lead Preds Past Kings

GAME DAY: Kings vs. Preds, December 21

Barron Arrives in Nashville, Excited for New Chapter With Preds

Trotz Talks Acquisition of Barron, State of Preds as Season Continues

Predators Reassign Marc Del Gaizo and Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee (AHL)

Preds Score Four, Fall to Penguins in Overtime

GAME DAY: Penguins vs. Preds, December 19

Predators Acquire Justin Barron From Montreal

Nashville Predators, American Red Cross to Host Blood Drive From Dec. 23-27

Molendyk, Gibson Honored to Represent Preds, Canada at World Junior Championship

Wilsby Scores First NHL Goal as Preds Shut Out Rangers to Begin Homestand