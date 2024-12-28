Predators Acquire Ondrej Pavel, Third-Round Pick in 2027 NHL Draft From Colorado

Nashville, Tenn. (Dec. 28, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired forward Ondrej Pavel (AWN-dray PAH-vehl) and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Juuso Parssinen and the New York Rangers’ seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Pavel, 24 (8/29/00), has two assists and 16 penalty minutes in 14 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in 2024-25, his second full professional season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward played in 61 games for the Eagles as a rookie in 2023-24, recording 10 points (6g-4a). Pavel additionally made his NHL debut with the Avalanche on Nov. 7, 2023 vs. New Jersey and went on to play in one more game for Colorado that season. The Prague, Czechia, native played three seasons at Minnesota State University – Mankato prior to turning pro, helping lead the Mavericks to back-to-back CCHA championships in 2022 and 2023 and the WCHA regular-season title in 2021; he also captained the USHL’s Fargo Force in 2019-20. Undrafted, Pavel represented his native Czechia at the 2020 World Junior Championship and earned silver at the 2017 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The Predators now own six selections in the 2026 NHL Draft – one in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth and seventh rounds; and have nine in the 2027 NHL Draft – two in the third and fourth rounds and one in the first, second, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.

Join us at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 16 for Preds Golden Hall Induction Night presented by Hunt Brothers® Pizza! This special night will see the franchise honor David Poile, Shea Weber and Pekka Rinne as they become officially inducted into the Preds Golden Hall’s inaugural class. Visit NashvillePredators.com for tickets and more information.