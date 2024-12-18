Predators Acquire Justin Barron From Montreal

Nashville, Tenn. (Dec. 18, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Justin Barron from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Alexandre Carrier.

Barron, 23 (11/15/01), has appeared in 17 games for the Canadiens in 2024-25, recording one goal (Oct. 17 vs. Los Angeles), 20 blocked shots and 17 hits in 14:43 of average ice time. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound right-shot blueliner is in his third NHL season since debuting in 2021-22, totaling 31 points (13g-18a) in 111 career contests. Last season, Barron established career highs in games played (48), goals (7), hits (61), blocked shots (59) and average time on ice (18:38) and also contributed one power-play and game-winning goal.

Originally selected by Colorado in the first round (25th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Barron played in his first career NHL game with the Avalanche in December 2021 before being dealt to Montreal in March 2022. At the AHL level, he has appeared in 107 games with Colorado and Laval, tallying 51 points (15g-36a) and a +5 rating in addition to earning a spot in the league’s All-Star Classic in 2023. Prior to turning pro, Barron spent four seasons with the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads – captaining the team and being named to the league’s Second All-Star Team in 2020-21. The Halifax, Nova Scotia, native has represented his native Canada on multiple occasions, most recently at the 2023 World Championship, winning gold; he also took home the title at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and earned silver at the 2021 World Junior Championship. His older brother, Morgan, currently plays for the Winnipeg Jets.

We like it – we love it! Smashville is celebrating its Music City roots all season long. Join us for the first game of the Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series as we honor one of Smashville’s most influential artists, Tim McGraw. The first 10,000 fans in attendance for the Predators’ game on Dec. 21 vs. Los Angeles will receive a Tim McGraw bobblehead. Visit NashvillePredators.com for tickets and more information.