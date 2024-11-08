Poile's Illustrious Career Set to Culminate With Hockey Hall of Fame Induction

David Poile thought a call might be coming.

As a longtime member of the Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee, Poile knew how the process to welcome a new member into the Hall worked. So, on a certain day last summer, the former Nashville Predators general manager was keeping his mobile device close by, just in case.

Poile usually had the inside track to these kinds of things, but since he was eligible to be selected for the first time, he simply had to wait and see.

Then, like clockwork, Toronto’s 416 area code appeared on his screen.

“I knew that this was probably it,” Poile told broadcaster Kenny Albert as part of the NHL’s Induction Class Podcast, “and so I said, ‘Hello,’ a little sheepishly. And [Selection Committee Chairman] Lanny McDonald says, ‘David?’ And I said, ‘Lanny?’ And he says to me, ‘David, do you have Shea Weber’s phone number?’”

After the two were done laughing, McDonald confirmed what Poile had been hoping for, but never expecting.

On Monday night in Toronto, along with former Predators Captain Shea Weber - and, yes, McDonald already had Weber’s number, too - Poile will enter the Hockey Hall of Fame in the Builder category as the winningest general manager in National Hockey League history.

Poile will join his father, Norman ‘Bud’ Poile, also a member of the Builder category, in the Hall, and he’ll do so with 1,533 victories to his name and 3,075 games managed, the most of anyone who has ever worked in the NHL.

“I have to make a couple of speeches when I get up to Toronto, and I think that's going to be harder than I ever thought,” Poile said last month to gathered media and Predators staff inside Bridgestone Arena. “The one thing that I am going to say in one of my speeches, for sure, and I say this to everybody through all the Preds people and the media, but when a player gets into the Hall of Fame, it’s because of their unique skill, elite skills and talent. We all know why a player gets in. And when a builder gets in, it's because of the village. And the village is always around me.

“Whether it's the support that I get from all the business side of the Predators, and the sales and all the different areas, or with the management team I have with coaches and assistant general managers, it totally takes a village for a builder to be successful, for a manager to be successful. I have never forgotten that, I always believed in that and I always needed that. I’m going to the Hockey Hall of Fame, and that’s so cool, but every one of you here has been part of the journey and part of why I’m getting in.”