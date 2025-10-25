O'Reilly, Saros, Preds Prevail in Shootout, Beat Kings to Start Weekend Back-to-Back

Nashville’s penalty kill came up large - and then Ozzy Wiesblatt converted in the ninth round.

Ryan O’Reilly tallied twice, and the Predators defeated the Los Angeles Kings by a 5-4 final in a shootout on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result gives the Preds consecutive wins for the first time this season, and while their effort against the Kings wasn’t perfect, they still came away with two points.

“We found a way,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “It wasn't our best game. I don't think we were as clean as we have been at different times, but we hung in there. This League's a hard League to win in, and there was a never-quit attitude all through the game. Couple real big kills at the end, huge saves by ‘Juice’ and it was really good to see Ozzy score that goal - it’s a pretty special moment.”

Filip Forsberg and Cole Smith also scored in regulation time before O’Reilly, Forsberg, Erik Haula and Wiesblatt all converted in the nine-round shootout, the third-longest such occurrence in franchise history.

Plus, Juuse Saros made 36 saves through 65 minutes of hockey - and then six more in the shootout - to deliver his club’s fourth victory of the young season.

“Found a way, and two points is two points,” O’Reilly said. “Obviously, ‘Juice’ was unbelievable. The shots, how many he faced and down the stretch with some huge saves for us, he was unbelievable. But we stuck with it. To win, it's a good feeling here.”

After the Kings scored the first goal of the night, the Preds responded midway through the opening period as Spencer Stastney’s shot squeezed through Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper, and O’Reilly was there to poke it home to tie the game.

Less than a minute into the second stanza, Matthew Wood and Forsberg quickly teamed for a 2-on-0 break in front of the net, and the rookie found Forsberg for a one-timer to give Nashville their first lead of the night.

Los Angeles responded moments later to even the score once more, and they took the lead back shortly thereafter. But, Smith then turned on the jets and muscled through Kings defenders before beating Kuemper for his second tally in as many games and a 3-3 tie after 40 minutes.

The Kings regained the lead midway through the final frame, but on Nashville’s first shot of the third period, O’Reilly converted for the second time on a fluttering shot from a Forsberg feed, which was then followed by a burst of emotion from No. 90 in Gold.