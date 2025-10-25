O'Reilly, Saros, Preds Prevail in Shootout, Beat Kings to Start Weekend Back-to-Back

Wiesblatt Scores Shootout Winner as Nashville Earns Consecutive Wins for First Time This Season

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: The Nashville Predators celebrate a 5-4 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings during an NHL game at Bridgestone Arena on October 25, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

© John Russell

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Nashville’s penalty kill came up large - and then Ozzy Wiesblatt converted in the ninth round.

Ryan O’Reilly tallied twice, and the Predators defeated the Los Angeles Kings by a 5-4 final in a shootout on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result gives the Preds consecutive wins for the first time this season, and while their effort against the Kings wasn’t perfect, they still came away with two points.

“We found a way,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “It wasn't our best game. I don't think we were as clean as we have been at different times, but we hung in there. This League's a hard League to win in, and there was a never-quit attitude all through the game. Couple real big kills at the end, huge saves by ‘Juice’ and it was really good to see Ozzy score that goal - it’s a pretty special moment.”

Filip Forsberg and Cole Smith also scored in regulation time before O’Reilly, Forsberg, Erik Haula and Wiesblatt all converted in the nine-round shootout, the third-longest such occurrence in franchise history.

Plus, Juuse Saros made 36 saves through 65 minutes of hockey - and then six more in the shootout - to deliver his club’s fourth victory of the young season.

“Found a way, and two points is two points,” O’Reilly said. “Obviously, ‘Juice’ was unbelievable. The shots, how many he faced and down the stretch with some huge saves for us, he was unbelievable. But we stuck with it. To win, it's a good feeling here.”

After the Kings scored the first goal of the night, the Preds responded midway through the opening period as Spencer Stastney’s shot squeezed through Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper, and O’Reilly was there to poke it home to tie the game.

Less than a minute into the second stanza, Matthew Wood and Forsberg quickly teamed for a 2-on-0 break in front of the net, and the rookie found Forsberg for a one-timer to give Nashville their first lead of the night.

Los Angeles responded moments later to even the score once more, and they took the lead back shortly thereafter. But, Smith then turned on the jets and muscled through Kings defenders before beating Kuemper for his second tally in as many games and a 3-3 tie after 40 minutes.

The Kings regained the lead midway through the final frame, but on Nashville’s first shot of the third period, O’Reilly converted for the second time on a fluttering shot from a Forsberg feed, which was then followed by a burst of emotion from No. 90 in Gold.

“He's pretty amazing,” Brunette said of O’Reilly. “We're really grateful we have him. I mean, he's kind of a heartbeat of what we do, and his positivity - even when we're down - is such a big factor - play on words there. But for our group, he brings it, and he's kind of automatic on those shootout goals. He and Fil willed us to get back in the game and score a big goal - big on the penalty kill - and both those guys have big shootout goals.”

Then, late in regulation, Nashville was forced to kill not one, but two penalties, the second of which extended into overtime, and they were led by their netminder once more.

“I always knew he was good, and he's been our best player all year,” Preds defenseman Nic Hague said following his Nashville debut. “Made some big saves at big times, and he’s a rock back there. So, it definitely gives the group some confidence, knowing that when stuff does break down, because you know they will, you know he's back there, and he’s bailed us out a number of times. Now, me a couple times tonight, too. So, he’s been great.”

After the Preds were unable to convert on a power play of their own late in OT, they went to work in the shootout where Wiesblatt - who has yet to score his first official NHL goal - eventually potted the game-winner in the ninth round.

“That's a special thing,” O’Reilly said of Wiesblatt’s winner. “He's obviously been through a lot, and having a game on your stick, comes in, makes an unbelievable move. It's a special thing. It's a lot of emotion there, but it was great to see.”

Finally, Saros made one more stop to put the exclamation point on what turned out to be quite a Saturday night in Smashville.

“It was a gutsy effort,” Forsberg said. “I think maybe we didn't play our best hockey, but at the same time, we went toe-to-toe with one of the better teams in the conference, and a big win, for sure.”

Notes:

Prior to Saturday’s game, the Preds announced Captain Roman Josi as week-to-week with an upper-body injury. The ailment is not related to his recent POTS diagnosis.

Defenseman Nic Hague was activated from Injured Reserve on Saturday and appeared in his first game as a member of the Preds. The 6-foot-6 blueliner recorded one assist, one shot and two hits in over 21 minutes of ice time. Winger Jonathan Marchessault also returned to the Nashville lineup after missing the previous three games with a lower-body injury.

Forward Tyson Jost and defenseman Nick Blankenburg were scratched against the Kings.

Filip Forsberg tied Ulf Dahlen (173) for the seventh-most home goals by a Swedish player in NHL history.

Nashville’s nine-round shootout was its third-longest in franchise history behind March 27, 2010 (11 rounds) and Feb. 2, 2010 (10 rounds).

Nashville’s weekend back-to-back set concludes on Sunday evening as the Preds host the Dallas Stars before a five-game homestand finishes Tuesday night against Tampa Bay.

News Feed

GAME DAY: Kings vs. Preds, October 25

Preds Assistant GM Nichol Talks Nashville's Top Prospects

Preds Bounce Back to Beat Canucks

Preds Official Podcast: If I Had a Nichol - Talking Prospects With Scott Nichol

Predators Recall Matthew Wood From Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Canucks vs. Preds, October 23

Following Martin's Assignment, Trotz Talks Development, Future of Top Preds Prospect

Predators Assign Brady Martin to Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

Preds Begin Homestand With Loss to Ducks

GAME DAY: Ducks vs. Preds, October 21

Perbix, Who Prefers to Go Unnoticed, Still Noticeable for the Right Reasons With Preds

Preds Conclude Road Trip With Loss to Jets

GAME DAY: Preds at Jets, October 18

Five Games Into New Season, Preds Learning Lessons, Excited for What They're Building

Preds Fall to Canadiens in Overtime

Predators Assign Joakim Kemell to Milwaukee (AHL)

Preds Official Podcast: The First Four

GAME DAY: Preds at Canadiens, October 16