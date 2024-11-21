Nashville Predators Foundation Announces Community Relations Days

Nashville, Tenn. (November 21, 2024) – The Nashville Predators are set to host their first Community Relations Day of the season presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee on Friday, Nov. 22. Nashville Predators players will participate in the event featuring visits to five different organizations in the Middle Tennessee Community.

“The Predators Foundation is devoted to using its platform to serve the needs of the community, and we always look forward to hosting Community Relations Days every season where we can support local nonprofits that are positively impacting Middle Tennessee,” Nashville Predators Director of Community Relations Kristen Harris said. “Our players are just as passionate about giving back as we are – we are excited to join five different organizations this Friday and help support the amazing work they are doing here in our community.”

“We’re proud to partner with the Nashville Predators as they champion the work of so many organizations who serve residents of the greater Nashville area,” John Maki, Vice President of Sales and Account Management for BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, said. “Community Relations Days reflect our shared commitment to support our communities and the groups doing important work serving many of our neighbors in Middle Tennessee—and across the state—every day.”

As part of the Foundation’s mission to funnel the excitement of professional sports towards the needs of the community, the Preds will spend time with the groups listed below during their 2024 Community Relations Day presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.

Details for the Foundation’s second Community Day of the season, slated for Dec. 9, will be released at a later date.