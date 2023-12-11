Nashville Predators & Affiliated Entities Support Tornado Relief Efforts for Middle Tennessee Community

The Nashville Predators will Provide Opportunities for Fans to Contribute to Disaster Relief Efforts in Wake of the Tornadoes that Devastated the Community Over the Weekend

SmashvilleStrong_2568x1444
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 11, 2023) – Following the devastating tornadoes that tore through Middle Tennessee this past Saturday, the Nashville Predators and affiliated entities including SS&E and F&M Bank Arena, are taking immediate action to support relief efforts throughout Montgomery, Sumner, Davidson and surrounding counties.

 “We were heartbroken to learn of the loss of life, the displaced families and all the damage that came to Middle Tennessee this past weekend because of the tornadoes,” Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena Chief Executive Officer Sean Henry said. “As our community looks to clean up from the storms, we are using our home game and event dates at Bridgestone Arena and F&M Bank Arena while dedicating resources to help those in need. We encourage others to assist where they can, rallying around those negatively impacted – let’s stand #smashvillestrong everyone.”

During the game tomorrow, a portion of the proceeds from the Predators Foundation’s silent auction will benefit tornado relief efforts. To view the auction items, fans can visit the Foundation area (outside of Section 106/107) or text “PREDS” to 76278. Fans can also donate by visiting  www.nashvillepredators.com/donate.

The Salvation Army will be on site taking donations for tornado relief during tomorrow’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Fans can also donate by visiting give.salvationarmykentuckyandtennessee.org.

The Preds have also partnered with Community Resource Center and YAIPak to support volunteer efforts and their Amazon wish lists. The tornado relief Amazon wish list includes hygiene products, toothpaste, soap, batteries, toilet paper and laundry detergent. Fans can also go to the Community Resource Center Nashville at 218 Omohundro Place or YAIPak at 1255 Paradise Hill Road in Clarksville to donate supplies. Additionally, Bridgestone Arena and all Ford Ice Center locations will all serve as collection sites for donations.

For those who are interested in donating their time in support of the recovery and cleanup process, Hands on Nashville (www.hon.org) has a wide variety of volunteer opportunities. 

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville will host tornado relief opportunities and special ticket promotions for the Austin Peay University Women’s Basketball game on Thursday.  Fans in Montgomery County are encouraged to support relief efforts by volunteering with or donating to LifePoint Church.

The Predators organization will continue to announce additional opportunities in the coming days for fans to support the recovery efforts.

News Feed

Sissons Tallies Twice in Predators 2-1 Win Over Canadiens

Sissons Tallies Twice in Predators 2-1 Win Over Canadiens
GAME DAY: Preds at Canadiens, Dec. 10

GAME DAY: Preds at Canadiens, Dec. 10
Predators Frustrated in 4-0 Loss to Maple Leafs

Predators Frustrated in 4-0 Loss to Maple Leafs
GAME DAY: Preds at Maple Leafs, Dec. 9

GAME DAY: Preds at Maple Leafs, Dec. 9
Predators Assign Foudy, Stastney to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Assign Foudy, Stastney to Milwaukee (AHL)
The BoroCop & Backhanded Compliments: Mark Borowiecki, Preds Pro Development Coach, on the POP

The BoroCop & Backhanded Compliments: Mark Borowiecki, Preds Pro Development Coach, on the POP
Predators Earn Third-Straight Win in 5-1 Decision Over Lightning

Predators Earn Third-Straight Win in 5-1 Decision Over Lightning
Predators Reassign Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Reassign Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL)
Preds Prospect Report: Rookie of the Month Aiden Fink

Preds Prospect Report: Rookie of the Month Aiden Fink
GAME DAY: Lightning vs. Preds, Dec. 7

GAME DAY: Lightning vs. Preds, Dec. 7
Preds Prevail in First Shootout of the Season, Defeat Blackhawks 4-3

Preds Prevail in First Shootout of the Season, Defeat Blackhawks 4-3
Preds Prospects Matthew Wood, Tanner Molendyk Invited to Canadian National Junior Team Selection Camp

Preds Prospects Matthew Wood, Tanner Molendyk Invited to Canadian National Junior Team Selection Camp
GAME DAY: Preds at Blackhawks, Dec. 5

GAME DAY: Preds at Blackhawks, Dec. 5
Saros Ices Stellar Performance as Predators Defeat Sabres 2-1

Saros Ices Stellar Performance as Predators Defeat Sabres 2-1
Predators Recall Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Recall Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL)
GAME DAY: Preds at Sabres, Dec. 3

GAME DAY: Preds at Sabres, Dec. 3
Predators Put Forth Improved Effort in 4-3 Loss to Rangers

Predators Put Forth Improved Effort in 4-3 Loss to Rangers
Predators Recall Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Recall Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee (AHL)