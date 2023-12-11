Nashville Predators & Affiliated Entities Support Tornado Relief Efforts for Middle Tennessee Community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 11, 2023) – Following the devastating tornadoes that tore through Middle Tennessee this past Saturday, the Nashville Predators and affiliated entities including SS&E and F&M Bank Arena, are taking immediate action to support relief efforts throughout Montgomery, Sumner, Davidson and surrounding counties.

“We were heartbroken to learn of the loss of life, the displaced families and all the damage that came to Middle Tennessee this past weekend because of the tornadoes,” Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena Chief Executive Officer Sean Henry said. “As our community looks to clean up from the storms, we are using our home game and event dates at Bridgestone Arena and F&M Bank Arena while dedicating resources to help those in need. We encourage others to assist where they can, rallying around those negatively impacted – let’s stand #smashvillestrong everyone.”

During the game tomorrow, a portion of the proceeds from the Predators Foundation’s silent auction will benefit tornado relief efforts. To view the auction items, fans can visit the Foundation area (outside of Section 106/107) or text “PREDS” to 76278. Fans can also donate by visiting www.nashvillepredators.com/donate.

The Salvation Army will be on site taking donations for tornado relief during tomorrow’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Fans can also donate by visiting give.salvationarmykentuckyandtennessee.org.

The Preds have also partnered with Community Resource Center and YAIPak to support volunteer efforts and their Amazon wish lists. The tornado relief Amazon wish list includes hygiene products, toothpaste, soap, batteries, toilet paper and laundry detergent. Fans can also go to the Community Resource Center Nashville at 218 Omohundro Place or YAIPak at 1255 Paradise Hill Road in Clarksville to donate supplies. Additionally, Bridgestone Arena and all Ford Ice Center locations will all serve as collection sites for donations.

For those who are interested in donating their time in support of the recovery and cleanup process, Hands on Nashville (www.hon.org) has a wide variety of volunteer opportunities.

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville will host tornado relief opportunities and special ticket promotions for the Austin Peay University Women’s Basketball game on Thursday. Fans in Montgomery County are encouraged to support relief efforts by volunteering with or donating to LifePoint Church.

The Predators organization will continue to announce additional opportunities in the coming days for fans to support the recovery efforts.