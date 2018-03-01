Preds Acquire Forward Ryan Hartman from Chicago

Hartman, 23 (9/20/94), has eight goals and 17 assists for 25 points in 57 games with the Blackhawks this season. The 6-foot, 181-pound winger has tallied five multi-point games this season and recorded a five-point game (1g-4a) in Chicago's season-opening contest on Oct. 5. Last season - his first as a full-time NHL player - Hartman posted 31 points (19g-12a), 70 penalty minutes and four game-winning goals in 76 games for the Blackhawks. He finished the 2016-17 season with a +13 rating and fired 170 shots, the fifth-most on Blackhawks. Hartman made his NHL debut on Feb. 13, 2015, and notched his first career hat trick on Jan. 8, 2017, against the Predators.

Nashville, Tenn. (February 26, 2018) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced Monday that the club has acquired forward Ryan Hartman and a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a first-round and fourth-round pick in this year's draft and forward Victor Ejdsell.

Originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the first round (30th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Hartman spent two seasons with the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, posting 79 points (31g-48a) in 139 games before jumping to the NHL. The Hilton Head Island, S.C., native competed for the Plymouth Whalers in the Ontario Hockey League from 2012-14, where he finished second on the team in scoring in his rookie season with 60 points (23g-37a) and played in the CHL's Top Prospects Game. Prior to his time in the OHL, Hartman played for the U.S. National Team Development Program in Ann Arbor, Mich., from 2010-12. He won gold with Team USA at the 2013 World Junior Championship in Russia and 2012 Under-18 Championship in the Czech Republic.

The Predators now own five picks - including two in the fifth round - in the 2018 NHL Draft, which will be held in Dallas, Texas, on June 22-23.

The Season Ticket Waitlist is now open! Place your first payment today on 2018-19 season tickets to secure your spot on the waitlist and be the first to select your seats after the current Season-Ticket Citizen renewal deadline. Receive 2018 Stanley Cup Playoff purchasing opportunities and all other Loyal Legion benefits. Call 615-770-7800 or visit NashvillePredators.com to secure your spot now! The deadline to renew season tickets and to purchase playoff tickets is March 6.

Video: GM Poile recaps acquiring Hartman, talks Tolvanen