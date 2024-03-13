'I Know This Team Wants to Win': Stastney Eager to Contribute to Surging Predators

Welcome back, No. 24.

Before the Nashville Predators departed for the back half of a four-game road trip on Tuesday, newly recalled defensive prospect Spencer Stastney took to the ice at Centennial Sportsplex for an optional practice with his teammates.

The skate marked the first time Stastney has appeared with the Predators since his reassignment to the American Hockey League in December. Since then, the second-year pro has iced his best statistical season yet.

Through 44 games in Milwaukee, Stastney has established career highs in points (20) and assists (15). His staggering +27 rating is ranked second on the Admirals - behind only Mark Jankowski (+29) - and third among all AHL skaters.

The numbers also earned Stastney a trip to his first career AHL All-Star Classic, alongside Predators goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov. There, the 6-foot, 184-pound defenseman registered a goal and an assist in three, three-on-three games.

“I've had some ups and downs, but on the whole we've been pretty good in Milwaukee and I think it's just been the same old for me,” Stastney said. “I’m just being quick, being smart and being simple, but I’m also trying to be a little more offensive and keep on being reliable on the back end.”

Stastney was indeed a reliable figure for the Admirals during the team’s historic 19-game winning streak, the longest such streak in franchise history and the second-longest in the history of the AHL.

Recording 10 points (2g-8a) during that 19-game span, Stastney on Tuesday said the winning stretch lifted his confidence as much as it bolstered Milwaukee’s position in the standings.

“It definitely helps,” Stastney said. “I think playing during that long streak and just having success and being in a good mood and knowing that we're capable of that, and that I'm capable of being part of that team was pretty special.”

The defenseman now has a chance to hop from one impressive run to another, as the red-hot Predators look to stretch their point streak to 13 games - one shy from matching the second-longest streak in franchise history - and enter the postseason with a surge of momentum.

“I know this team wants to win and they got some key pieces here at the deadline,” Stastney said. “So, I think it's just whatever they need for me and however I can help, and I'll be happy to do that. I'm just excited to be here and be around these guys and hopefully be a part of something special.”

In turn, the Predators will be looking for the same Stastney who recorded a goal and a +6 rating with them over a nine-game span at the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

“He played really well for us when he was here,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “So, we’re just looking for more of what he brought then. He's an elite skater and he’s a really good defender. And we’re looking forward to seeing him.”

With No. 24 confirmed to join the lineup in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Stastney is ready to contribute.

“I think it's just about being solid and doing whatever they need from me,” Stastney said. “Just using my speed, being reliable on the back end. Whatever they ask of me, hopefully I can provide it.”

Puck drop at Canada Life Centre is at 6:30 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.