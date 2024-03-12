Predators Recall Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (March 12, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee (AHL).

Stastney, 24 (1/4/00), made his season debut with Nashville on Nov. 18 vs. Chicago and has gone on to appear in eight more games, scoring his first career NHL goal on Nov. 24 at St. Louis. In 44 AHL games for the Central Division-leading Admirals, the 6-foot, 184-pound blueliner has a career-high 20 points (5g-15a) and represented Milwaukee at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic. Additionally, his +27 rating leads Milwaukee defensemen and is tied for the third-highest mark in the AHL.

Originally drafted by Nashville in the fifth round (131st overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Stastney has three points (1g-2a) in 17 career games with the Predators. He made his NHL debut with Nashville on April 1, 2023 vs. St. Louis and recorded his first career points three games later on April 6, 2023 vs. Carolina (2a). He has skated in 102 career AHL games with Milwaukee, tallying 33 points (10g-23a), 13 of which (5g-8a) came as a rookie for the Admirals in 2022-23. He added six points (1g-5a) in 16 Calder Cup Playoff appearances in 2023, helping the Admirals reach the AHL’s Western Conference Final. Prior to turning pro, Stastney spent four seasons at the University of Notre Dame, where he had 63 points (16g-47a) in 143 games from 2018-22. During his time with the Fighting Irish, he earned multiple awards, including Second Team All-Big Ten in 2020-21 and a spot on the 2019 Big Ten All-Tournament Team. The Woodridge, Ill.., native represented his country at the 2020 World Junior Championship and took home a silver at the 2018 U-18 World Championship; he also spent two seasons skating for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program from 2016-18.

