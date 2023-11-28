GAME DAY: Preds vs. Penguins, Nov. 28

The Nashville Predators (10-10-0) look to extend their win streak to six games as they host the Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10-0) on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Here's everything you need to know:

LINE ‘EM UP

Below are Nashville’s lines from Sunday’s game vs. Winnipeg:

Forsberg - O’Reilly - Nyquist

Sherwood - Pärssinen - Evangelista

Trenin - Sissons

Smith - McCarron - Tomasino

McDonagh - Josi

Lauzon - Carrier

Stastney - Barrie

Schenn

Saros

Lankinen

Scratches: Fabbro, Foudy

IR: Novak, Glass

LAST TIME OUT

Nashville improved to 10-10-0 on the season and 7-4-0 at Bridgestone Arena in 2023-24 with Sunday’s 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Nashville has now won five games in a row for the first time since Jan. 1-11, 2022.

Roman Josi recorded his first three-point game of the season (1g-2a), and Yakov Trenin opened the scoring to give him four goals in his last five games. Gustav Nyquist scored the game-winning goal and extended his point streak to eight games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves in the win, including 14 in the first period, and Philip Tomasino led Nashville with five shots on goal. Luke Schenn also returned to the lineup after missing the previous 18 games with a lower-body injury.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 14-15-(2)-4 all-time against the Penguins, including a 9-6-(0)-3 record at Bridgestone Arena. This is the first of two matchups between Nashville and Pittsburgh in 2023-24 and the first and only at home.

Nashville went 0-2-0 against Pittsburgh last season, dropping a 2-0 decision in the most recent meeting on March 30, 2023 at PPG Paints Arena. Nashville faced Pittsburgh in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, falling in six games, 4-2; it was Nashville’s first-ever trip to the Cup Final.

NOTABLES VS. PITTSBURGH

Saros recorded his first career NHL win on Oct. 22, 2016 vs. the Penguins.

Luke Evangelista made his NHL debut on Feb. 28, 2023 vs. Pittsburgh.

Jeremy Lauzon's brother, Zachary, was drafted by Pittsburgh in the second round (51st overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Nyquist’s 20 points (11g-9a) in 24 career games against the Penguins are the most by a current Predators player.

Defense Development Coach Rob Scuderi was an alternate captain on Pittsburgh’s Stanley Cup-winning squad in 2009.

THE GOOD GUYS

Scoresberg: Filip Forsberg leads Nashville in points with 25 (11g-14a) after recording an assist on Sunday vs. Winnipeg. He has posted at least one point in seven of his last eight games and 11 of his last 13. He recorded a season-long five-game point streak from Nov. 9-20 (7g-2a) and has scored multiple goals in four of his last eight games, including five goals in a three-game span from Nov. 9-14. Forsberg is tied for 15th in the NHL in goals with 11, and his nine goals since Nov. 9 are the most among League skaters. Forsberg is also tied for third in the NHL in multi-goal games (4); fourth in shot attempts (168); and seventh in shots on goal (83). Forsberg is the second player in Predators history with 25 points through his first 20 games of a season; he joins Steve Sullivan, who also had 25 points to begin the 2006-07 campaign.

Juuse Star-os: Saros was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week on Monday. He led the NHL with three victories in as many starts, compiling a 2.35 goals-against average and .921 save percentage to help the Predators extend their winning streak to five games dating back to Nov. 18.

Red-Hot Rookie: Evangelista is tied for third among NHL rookies in points with 12 (3g-9a). He recorded his third career three-point game on Friday at St. Louis (2g-1a), becoming the fourth Predators player with as many before turning 22, joining Filip Forsberg (8), Scott Hartnell (3) and Alexander Radulov (3).

The Captain: Josi has points in 11 of his last 17 games (4g-11a), including a four-game point streak from Oct. 28-Nov. 4 (2g-3a). He tied Craig Smith for the fifth-most goals (162) in Predators history on Sunday vs. Winnipeg; he also recorded his 30th career three-point game, trailing only Filip Forsberg (37) for the most in team history. Per NHL EDGE, Josi has skated the second-longest total distance among NHL defensemen on the power play this season (13.31 miles). His 75 shots on goal lead all NHL defensemen.

Going Streaking: Nyquist extended his point streak to eight games (2g-8a) with a goal on Sunday vs. Winnipeg, the second-longest of his NHL career (longest: 10 in 2013-14).

Sizzlin’ Hot: Colton Sissons is tied for third on the Predators in goals with six and is halfway to his total of 12 goals in 82 games last season. He has scored multiple shorthanded goals in a season for the first time in his NHL career, and he is one of 13 players to score at least two shorthanded goals in 2023-24.

Yak Attack: With a goal on Sunday vs. Winnipeg, Trenin now has four goals and five points in his last five games.

Power Play: The Predators are tied for eighth in the NHL in power-play goals with 16. Nashville has scored multiple power-play goals in the same game four times this season; the Predators did so nine times in 2022-23. The Predators have also scored a power-play goal in five of their last six games. Ryan O’Reilly has scored a team-high six goals on the man advantage.

Heavy Hitters: Nashville leads the NHL in hits per 60 minutes (20.06); is tied for third in hits (402) and 15th in blocked shots per 60 minutes (15.8). Alexandre Carrier is 14th among NHL players in blocked shots (50).

THE OTHER GUYS

The Penguins, like the Predators, are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Most recently, they earned a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at home on Saturday behind a deciding goal from Erik Karlsson late in the second period; it was Karlsson’s sixth goal of the season, the second-most by an NHL defenseman.

Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 24 points (13g-11a); his 13 goals are also a team high and tied for the third-most among NHL skaters. Jake Guentzel has dished out a team-leading 16 assists. Tristan Jarry ranks among the top-10 League goalies in both goals-against average (2.44) and save percentage (.918).

WATCH & LISTEN

Coverage for Tuesday’s game begins at 6:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley alongside analyst Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side. The game can also be streamed live on Fubo; click here for a 14-day free trial.

Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM.

(El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)