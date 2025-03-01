GAME DAY: Preds at Islanders, March 1

After concluding a four-game homestand, the Nashville Predators will begin the month of March today at UBS Arena against the New York Islanders for an 11:30 a.m. CT puck drop. Today’s contest is the first of two meetings between the clubs this season; the Preds will host the Isles in April.

On Thursday night in Nashville, the Preds welcomed the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets and came away with an impressive 2-1 victory. Despite their place in the standings, the Predators remain determined to work on their game as the final full month of the season begins, and they’ll be eager to do so on a back-to-back set in New York that begins today on Long Island.

“That’s how it’s going to have to be,” Preds forward Gustav Nyquist said following Thursday’s win. “We’ve got some guys out…but we’ve got big opportunities for other guys stepping in. And we know the position we're in, but at the same time, we’ve got to have pride here and finish the season off strong.”

Preds Captain Roman Josi did not dress on Thursday and, at the time of the team’s last update, is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. With Josi absent, Steven Stamkos served as an alternate captain with the third ‘A’ to join Filip Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly in the role.

Prior to Thursday’s game, the Predators recalled defenseman Marc Del Gaizo from Milwaukee and reassigned defenseman Jake Livingstone. Del Gaizo played in his first game with the Preds since December.

Last Time Out:

Filip Forsberg and Tommy Novak both tallied in the first period, and Juuse Saros made 23 saves in an excellent showing. Nashville’s penalty kill was the star of the night, including a stretch in the second period that saw them kill 1:54 of a 5-on-3 advantage for the Jets.

The Good Guys:

Filip Forsberg continues to lead the Preds with 22 goals and 54 points, followed by Jonathan Marchessault with 18 goals and 45 points. Ryan O’Reilly has 14 goals and 35 points; Steven Stamkos has tallied 17 times and has 33 points. Saros is now 13-24-6 in net; Justus Annunen is 13-8-0 overall.

The Opposition:

After dropping four straight, the Islanders finished the month of February with a 2-1 victory over Boston. Anders Lee paces the Isles with 23 goals and 41 points, followed by Bo Horvat who has 19 goals and 41 points as well. Kyle Palmieri has 18 goals and 39 points on the season; Brock Nelson has 17 tallies and 38 points. Ilya Sorokin is 21-18-4 in net; Jakub Skarek is 0-1-0 in two appearances.

All-Time Meetings:

The Predators are 23-9-(0)-3 all-time against the Islanders, including a 10-5-2 record on the road. Nashville is 4-1-0 in their last five outings against New York. In a run that began on Feb. 5, 2018, Nashville won 10 games in a row against New York, a streak that was snapped on April 6, 2024. It was tied for the franchise’s then-longest active win streak versus a single opponent (San Jose).

Notables Versus New York:

Filip Forsberg has 16 points (8g-8a) in 18 career games against the Islanders, including points in eight of his last 11 games (6g-5a).

Steven Stamkos has tallied 46 points (22g-24a) in his career against the New York Islanders.

Brady Skjei has posted 12 assists in 28 appearances against the Islanders. The 12 assists are tied for the most he has recorded against a single franchise in his career.

Juuse Saros has posted a 7-1-0 record, 2.35 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and one shutout vs. New York in his career. Saros recorded his shutout on Feb. 13, 2020 at Bridgestone Arena, stopping all 31 shots he faced.

Nashville’s only 3-on-5 goal in franchise history came against the Islanders on Oct. 15, 2002 (Karlis Skrastins).

Kieffer Bellows was selected by the Islanders in the first round (19th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft. He played 68 games for the Islanders from 2019-23, recording 25 points (11g-14a).

Milestone Watch:

Steven Stamkos is two assists from 600 in his NHL career. Stamkos (572) is two goals from passing Mike Bossy (573) for the 23rd-most in NHL history.

Tommy Novak is two games from 200 in his NHL career.

Kieffer Bellows is three games from 100 in his NHL career.

Ryan O’Reilly is four goals from 300 in his NHL career.

Jonathan Marchessault is four games from 700 in his NHL career.

Juuse Saros is five wins from 200 in his NHL career.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for today’s game begins at 11 a.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and analyst Chris Mason will have the call on the television side.

Max Herz and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)