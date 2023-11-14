GAME DAY: Preds vs. Ducks, Nov. 14

The Nashville Predators (5-9-0) continue their five-game homestand as they host the Anaheim Ducks (8-6-0) on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Hulu/ESPN+, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Here's everything you need to know:

LINE ‘EM UP

Below are Nashville’s lines from Saturday’sgame vs. Arizona:

Forsberg - O’Reilly - Nyquist

Sherwood - Novak - Evangelista

Pärssinen - Glass - Tomasino

Foudy - Sissons - Smith

Josi - Fabbro

Lauzon - Carrier

Del Gaizo - Barrie

Saros

Lankinen

Scratches: Trenin, McCarron, McDonagh

IR: Schenn

LAST TIME OUT

Nashville moved to 3-3-0 at Bridgestone Arena in 2023-24 with Saturday’s 7-5 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. The Predators had 41 shots, their second-most in a game this season, and scored three goals in the opening period for the first time this season.

Cody Glass returned to the lineup after missing eight games with a lower-body injury. Filip Forsberg (2g-1a), Gustav Nyquist (2a), Dante Fabbro (1g-1a), Roman Josi (2a) and Tommy Novak (2a) all recorded multiple points for Nashville. Josi had a game-high eight shots on goal, and Forsberg had 12 shot attempts, four hits and one takeaway.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 38-31-(2)-11 all-time against the Ducks, including a 25-11-(2)-3 record at Bridgestone Arena. This is the first of three matchups between Nashville and Anaheim in 2023-24 and the first of two at home.

Nashville went 3-0-0 against Anaheim last season, with two of its three victories coming in overtime. In the most recent meeting, Novak scored the OT winner as the Predators defeated the Ducks, 5-4, at Honda Center on March 12.

NOTABLES VS. ANAHEIM

Forsberg has 23 points (8g-15a) in 21 career games against Anaheim, including six multi-point outings. He became the first player in Predators history to record multiple five-point games when he notched two goals and three assists on March 21, 2022 at Anaheim.

Josi scored his first career NHL goal on Dec. 10, 2011 vs. Anaheim. He has 24 points (7g-17a) in 30 career regular-season games and is currently on a five-game point streak against the Ducks (3g-4a).

Colton Sissons has 13 points (5g-8a) in 18 career meetings with Anaheim. He notched a hat trick in Game 6 of the 2017 Western Conference Final against the Ducks to help send the Predators to the Stanley Cup Final.

Juuse Saros is 6-1-1 with a 2.46 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in eight career games vs. Anaheim.

Jeremy Lauzon made his Predators debut on March 21, 2022 at Anaheim.

THE GOOD GUYS

Filthy Forsberg: Forsberg leads Nashville in points with 17 (6g-11a) after posting three points (2g-1a) on Saturday vs. Arizona. He’s recorded multiple goals in each of his last two games and has points in six of his last seven contests (5g-7a). His 17 points are the most through the first 14 games of a season in team history. Forsberg is also eighth among all NHL skaters in shot attempts (115) and tied for ninth in shots on goal (56).

Tommy Hockey: Novak has points in seven of his last nine games (4g-6a). He notched his third multi-point game of the season on Saturday vs. Arizona (2a). With an assist on Nov. 7 at Calgary, he reached 60 career NHL points in his 90th game; among players to debut with Nashville, only Forsberg reached the 60-point mark faster (89 GP).

Out for Vange-ance: Luke Evangelista has nine points (1g-8a) in his last 10 games, including two multi-point efforts. He’s tied for fourth among NHL rookies in points with nine (1g-8a).

Captain Clutch: Josi has points in eight of his last 11 games (2g-8a), including a four-game point streak from Oct. 28-Nov. 4 (2g-3a). He scored his first goal of the season, the OT winner, on Oct. 28 vs. Toronto, and added his first power-play goal of the campaign on Nov. 2 at Seattle. Per NHL EDGE, Josi has skated the second-longest total distance among NHL defensemen on the power play this season (9.97 miles).

Factor 1,000: Ryan O’Reilly recorded his fifth career NHL hat trick on Nov. 4 at Edmonton in a four-point effort (3g-1a). He now has eight points (6g-2a) in his last seven games. His eight goals from the high-danger zone are tied for the second-most in the NHL per NHL EDGE.

New Guy-zo: Marc Del Gaizo became the third Predators player to begin his NHL career with a three-game point streak (3a). He joined Marek Zidlicky (2g-5a in 6 GP) in 2003-04 and Calle Jarnkrok (1g-4a in 5 GP) in 2013-14.

Juiced Up: Per NHL EDGE, Saros is second in the NHL in saves from the mid-range area (98). He’s tied for the lead in games played (12) and starts (12) among NHL goaltenders.

Big Blocker: Alexandre Carrier is tied for third among NHL players in blocked shots (45).

On the Attack: Through 14 games, the Predators are eighth in the NHL in expected goal differential (5-on-5) at 4.47 percent per MoneyPuck.com and ninth in expected goal percentage (5-on-5) at 54.1 percent. Nashville is also tied for the NHL lead high-danger shots for (35).

Power Play: The Predators are tied for 10th in the NHL in power-play goals with 12. Nashville has scored multiple power-play goals in the same game four times this season; the Predators did so nine times in 2022-23.

THE OTHER GUYS

The Ducks are in fourth place in the Pacific Division, three points back of the Los Angeles Kings for the division's third automatic playoff berth. They are coming off a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday after losing two in a row following a six-game winning streak.

Frank Vatrano (11g-4a) and Mason McTavish (7g-8a) are tied for the team lead in points with 15. Vatrano has scored a team-high 11 goals, including two as part of a three-point performance in Anaheim’s recent win over San Jose.

WATCH & LISTEN

Tuesday’s game will be broadcast exclusively on Hulu/ESPN+. Play-by-play announcer Bob Wischusen and analyst Kevin Weekes will have the call on the television side.

Pete Weber and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM.

(El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)