GAME DAY: Preds at Senators, December 7

The Nashville Predators will conclude their three-game trip through eastern Canada tonight in Ottawa when they take on the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre for a 6 p.m. CT puck drop. This evening’s contest is the first of two meetings between the two this season; the Preds will host the Sens in February.

After starting the trip with a 3-2 loss in Toronto on Wednesday, the Predators were shut out in Montreal by a 3-0 final on Thursday, a result that left them searching for answers once more.

“I think we're giving ourselves a chance every night, and that’s all you can ask,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said following Thursday’s loss. “It's a hard League. You're giving yourself every night an opportunity to win a game. I think our defensive game has been pretty good for the most part. We've had outstanding goaltending. Our penalty killing has been really good. Our power play has kind of gotten dry here a little bit, and we need that to go. So, we're giving ourselves a chance, we just haven't been able to break through offensively 5-on-5 to either get that other goal, or to make that play to win a game.”

Prior to Thursday’s game, the Preds announced centerman Ryan O’Reilly is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) was added to Injured Reserve, and forward Michael McCarron was removed from IR and returned to the Nashville lineup. In addition to O’Reilly, forward Tommy Novak and defenseman Marc Del Gaizo were scratched against the Canadiens.

“We'll try the best we can,” Brunette said on managing the loss of O’Reilly. “I think it's an opportunity for other guys to step up and solidify a little bit of a role and add a little bit to the team.”

The Good Guys:

Preds Captain Roman Josi (7g-16a) continues to lead the team in scoring, followed by Filip Forsberg (9g-8a) with 17 points and Ryan O’Reilly (5g-9a) with 14 points. Steven Stamkos has seven goals on the season, Gustav Nyquist has six and Marchessault has five. Juuse Saros is 6-11-5 in net. Justus Annunen, who made his Predators debut on Thursday and made 27 saves, is now 6-5-0 on the season.

The Opposition:

The Senators have won three of their last five outings, including a 2-1 victory over Detroit on Thursday. Tim Stutzle (10g-20a) leads the team with 30 points, followed by Brady Tkachuk (13g-16a) with 29 points and Drake Batherson (9g-18a) with 27 points. Linus Ullmark is 6-7-2 in net; Anton Forsberg is 4-5-0.

All-Time Meetings:

The Predators are 19-11-(0)-5 all-time against the Senators, including an 8-6-(0)-4 record on the road.

The Predators are 3-1-1 in their last five games against the Senators; they are 6-1-3 in their last 10; and 2-0-3 in their last five in Ottawa.

Nashville has lost just once in regulation to Ottawa since Nov. 20, 2014, going 11-1-4.

The Predators have scored at least three goals (including SO winners) in 16 consecutive games against the Senators.

Notables Versus Ottawa:

Steven Stamkos has posted 46 points (19g-27a) in 51 career games against the Senators. Stamkos has found the scoresheet in six of his last eight games vs. Ottawa (2g-8a).

Jonathan Marchessault has recorded 20 points (11g-9a) in 18 career games against Ottawa. His 11 goals are tied for the fourth-most he has tallied against a single franchise. He has found the scoresheet in his past three games against the Senators (2g-1a).

Roman Josi posted a five-game point streak (4g-4a) against Ottawa from Feb. 8, 2018-Jan. 19, 2019. He tallied 23 points (8g-15a) in 21 career meetings with the Senators, including three points (2g-1a) in the last contest.

Juuse Saros is 5-1-4 with a 2.34 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and one shutout in 10 career appearances against Ottawa.

Preds Pro Development Coach Mark Borowiecki played in 375 games for the Senators from 2012-20, recording 51 points (15g-36a) and 647 penalty minutes.

Milestone Watch:

Luke Schenn is one point from 200 in his NHL career.

Tommy Novak is one point from 100 in his NHL career.

Filip Forsberg is three power-play goals (78) from passing Shea Weber (80) for the most in Predators history and is four goals from 300 in his NHL career.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for tonight’s game begins at 5:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and analyst Chris Mason will have the call on the television side.

Max Herz and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)