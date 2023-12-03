GAME DAY: Preds at Sabres, Dec. 3

After concluding their four-game homestand with a 4-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday, the Nashville Predators will look to return to the win column as they complete the first back-to-back set of the season on Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

Puck drop is at 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Here's everything you need to know:

LAST TIME OUT

Despite the final score, Nashville iced a gutsy effort on Saturday, outshooting one of the best teams in the National Hockey League 41-27, capitalizing on an early power play opportunity and even turning a Rangers miscue on the penalty kill into a shorthanded goal.

“We wanted to show a reaction tonight after [Thursday’s] game,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said on Saturday. “[The Rangers] are the best team in the League right now, and I thought we played well and I actually thought we were the better team. We’ve just got to find a way to win and that's still kind of a process for us obviously and we’re trying to learn.”

Josi, Ryan O’Reilly and Colton Sissons each scored for Nashville, while Predators netminder Kevin Lankinen turned away 23 shots in his fifth start of the season.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 18-12-(1)-2 all-time against the Sabres, including a 12-3-(1)-0 record on the road. Additionally, the Preds are 2-3-0 in their last five games against the Sabres; they are 5-5-0 in their last 10; and 3-2-0 in their last five on the road.

Nashville went 1-1-0 against Buffalo in 2022-23, earning a 7-3 win on the road in the most recent meeting on March 21 in which five different Predators skaters had multiple points, led by Luke Evangelista’s four (2g-2a).

The Predators have lost just three times in regulation on the road against the Sabres, winning eight straight games at KeyBank Center from Dec. 1, 2008 - April 2, 2019.

This is the first and only matchup between Nashville and Buffalo in 2023-24 and the first and only at KeyBank Center.

NOTABLES VS. BUFFALO

Juuse Saros made his NHL debut on Nov. 28, 2015 vs. Buffalo.

Sissons scored his first career NHL goal on March 27, 2014 vs. Buffalo (Matt Hackett).

Jeremy Lauzon scored his first goal with the Predators on April 1, 2022 at Buffalo (Craig Anderson).

Luke Evangelista recorded a career-high four points (2g-2a) on March 21, 2023 at Buffalo.

O’Reilly spent three seasons with the Sabres from 2015-18, tallying 176 points (65g-111a) in 224 games.

Predators Assistant GM, Director of Player Development and Milwaukee Admirals GM Scott Nichol began his NHL career with Buffalo, skating in five games for the Sabres from 1995-97.

THE GOOD GUYS

The Factor Factor

Though O’Reilly didn’t shy away from criticizing his own game in the faceoff circle on Saturday, the veteran center has been an undeniable spark plug for the Predators offense as of late - last night’s game against New York no exception.

After notching a goal and an assist against the Rangers, O’Reilly sits second among the Predators in goals (11) and points (21). Additionally, the center put up four points (2g-2a) and a +4 rating in his last five outings with Nashville.

O’Reilly has additionally recorded 16 points (6g-10a) in 15 career games against his former club of three seasons.

Juuse Startos

With Kevin Lankinen filling the net Saturday, Juuse Saros is likely to get the nod Sunday against the Sabres.

Saros was named Third Star of the Week for the week ending Nov. 26 after recording three wins, a 2.35 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage in three outings.

Additionally, Saros’ four wins from Nov. 18 to Nov. 28 helped Nashville to a six-game winning streak - their first six-game streak since December 2021.

Saros has eight wins, a 3.17 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage after 18 starts with Nashville in 2023-24.

THE OTHER GUYS

Buffalo will also enter Sunday’s contest eager to close a back-to-back set in winning fashion, after falling to the Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 at PNC Arena on Saturday.

Casey Mittelstadt (4g-16a) and Rasmus Dahlin (5g-15a) lead the Sabres in points, while Mittelstadt leads the club in assists. Jeff Skinner and JJ Peterka lead the Sabres in goals with 10 apiece.

“They're a dangerous offensive team and we have to be ready to skate again tomorrow and we’ve got to re-energize again,” Head Coach Andrew Brunette said on Saturday. “We feel pretty good leaving the rink today without the result, but tomorrow's going to be another challenge.”

The Sabres are currently seventh in the Atlantic Division with a 5-5-0 record at home.

LINE ‘EM UP

Below are Nashville’s line combinations from Saturday’s game against New York:

Forsberg - O'Reilly - Nyquist

Sherwood - Pärssinen - Evangelista

Trenin - Sissons - Smith

Foudy - McCarron- Tomasino

McDonagh - Josi

Lauzon - Fabbro

Stastney - Schenn

Lankinen

Saros

Scratch: Barrie, Carrier (Week-to-Week, Upper Body)

IR: Glass, Novak

WATCH & LISTEN

Coverage for Sunday’s game begins at 5:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley alongside analyst Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side. The game can also be streamed live on Fubo; click here for a 14-day free trial.

Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)