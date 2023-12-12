GAME DAY: Flyers vs. Preds, Dec. 12

After splitting their second back-to-back of the month this weekend, the Nashville Predators return home to Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday for their first game of the season against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Here's everything you need to know:

SMASHVILLE STRONG

On Tuesday, the Predators will return home for the first time since Saturday’s deadly tornadoes took six lives and devastated parts of Middle Tennessee.

LAST TIME OUT

On Sunday, Colton Sissons and Juuse Saros helped the Predators to a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. The victory saw Nashville collect the 10th win in their last 13 outings and improve to 15-13-0 on the season.

Sissons’ two-goal performance was his second multi-goal game of the season (Oct. 14 at Boston) and the eighth multi-goal game of his career. Sissons additionally picked up the 13th game-winning goal of his career on his ninth tally of 2023-24.

Saros stopped a season-high 36 shots to collect his fourth win in as many starts and improve to 12-10-0 on the season.

Nashville went a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill and cashed in on one of two power play chances.

THE GOOD GUYS

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators in points (31), goals (14) and assists (17). Ryan O’Reilly and Roman Josi are second in points with 22 each (12g-10a and 6g-16a, respectively).

Saros is 12-10-0 after 22 games, with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. Kevin Lankinen is 3-3-0, with a 3.04 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage in eight games.

The Predators sit fourth in the Central Division with 30 points.

THE OTHER GUYS

The Flyers arrive in Music City on Tuesday looking to sweep their three-game road trip and collect their fifth consecutive win - they have additionally collected wins in 10 of their last 14 outings.

Winger Travis Konecny leads his club in points (23) and goals (16) and is additionally tied for fourth in goals among all NHL skaters. Defenseman Travis Sanheim leads Philadelphia and is eighth among all NHL defensemen in assists (17).

Goaltender Carter Hart is 9-6-1 through 17 outings with a 2.42 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.

Backup netminder Samuel Errson is 5-3-1 after nine games, with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage.

Philadelphia additionally boasts the fifth-best penalty kill in the League at 86.2 percent.

The Flyers are third in the Metropolitan Division with a 15-10-2 record and a 9-4-1 record on the road.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 14-12-(3)-3 all-time against the Flyers, including a 7-5-(2)-1 record at Bridgestone Arena. This is the first of two matchups between Nashville and Philadelphia in 2023-24; it is the first and only at home.

The Predators are 3-2-0 in their last five games against the Flyers; they are 6-4-0 in their last 10; and 3-2-0 in their last five at home. The Predators went 1-1-0 against the Flyers last season, picking up a 2-1 OT win on the road in their most recent meeting on Feb. 11, 2023.

NOTABLES VS. PHILADELPHIA

Ryan O’Reilly has recorded more than a point-per-game in 22 career meetings with the Flyers, tallying nine goals and 23 points.

Yakov Trenin notched his first career regular-season multi-goal game (2g) on March 27, 2022 against the Flyers.

Jeremy Lauzon made his NHL debut on Oct. 25, 2018 vs. Philadelphia.

Luke Schenn played parts of four seasons for Philadelphia from 2012-16, recording 42 points (12g-30a) in 213 games. He has 11 points (2g-9a) in 23 career games against his former team.

MILESTONE WATCH

Colton Sissons is two assists from 100 in his NHL career.

Roman Josi (164) is three goals from passing Shea Weber (166) for the third-most in Predators history.

Kevin Lankinen is four games from 100 in his NHL career.

Tommy Novak is five games from 100 in his NHL career.

LINE ‘EM UP

Below are Nashville’s line combinations from Sunday’s game against Montreal:

Forsberg - O'Reilly - Nyquist

Sherwood - Novak - Evangelista

Trenin - Pärssinen - Sissons

Smith - McCarron - Tomasino

Josi - Fabbro

McDonagh - Carrier

Lauzon - Barrie

Saros

Scratches: Glass, Schenn

WATCH & LISTEN

Coverage for Tuesday's Game begins at 6:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley alongside analyst Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side. The game can also be streamed live on Fubo; click here for a 14-day free trial.

Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)