GAME DAY: Avalanche vs. Preds, November 2

The Nashville Predators (3-6-1) will begin their November schedule tonight as they host the Colorado Avalanche (5-6-0) at Bridgestone Arena. This evening’s 7 p.m. CT puck drop is the first of four meetings between the two divisional rivals this season.

Nashville’s four-game point streak came to an end on Thursday night in a 5-1 loss to Edmonton, a result that left the Preds frustrated with the result and looking for more in all areas as they reached the 10-game mark of the season.

“Well, I don't think you have to have [all the] answers [10 games into the season], but I think you have to have desperation and determination, and I can't say that we've had that,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said following the loss. “I think we think it'll be okay, and we're fine, and it's not a big deal, and we're good and all that kind of stuff. I don't think we've been determined enough that we can give chemistry a chance right now.”

Predators forward Mark Jankowski, who missed Thursday’s game and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, participated in Friday’s practice. Following the session, Brunette said he anticipates “a change or two, at least” in tonight’s lineup against the Avalanche.

Last Time Out:

Filip Forsberg scored the lone Nashville goal in the loss, and Juuse Saros made 24 saves on the night. Forward Juuso Parssinen took Jankowski’s spot in the lineup, and defenseman Marc Del Gaizo was back on the blue line in favor of Dante Fabbro.

The Good Guys:

Forsberg leads the Preds with five goals and nine points, followed by Ryan O’Reilly with three goals and eight points. Jonathan Marchessault (2g-4a) and Brady Skjei (2g-4a) have six points apiece; Gustav Nyqust and Tommy Novak each have three goals on the season. Saros is 2-5-0 in net; Scott Wedgewood is 1-1-0.

The Opposition:

After winning five straight games, the Avalanche have lost their last two, including a 5-2 defeat to Tampa Bay on Wednesday. Colorado defenseman Cale Makar (4g-15a), who was named the NHL’s First Star for the month of October, leads the Avs with 19 points, followed by Nathan MacKinnon (5g-13a) with 18 points. Mikko Rantanen has four goals and 15 points, while Casey Mittelstadt has six goals and 13 points. Goaltender Justus Annunen is 4-1-0 in net with a .905 save percentage; Alexandar Georgiev is 1-4-0.

All-Time Meetings:

Nashville is 49-37-(5)-4 all-time against Colorado, including a 26-16-(3)-2 record at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators are 16-9-1 in their last 26 games against the Avalanche; they are 5-5-1 in their last 11; and 4-1-1 in their last six games at Bridgestone Arena.

Nashville has won 17 of its last 27 regular-season games against Colorado, including an 11-game win streak from April 5, 2016-Nov. 7, 2018. During the win streak, Nashville posted 4.2 goals per game and held Colorado to two-or-fewer goals seven times.

Notables Versus Colorado:

Roman Josi recorded a 12-game point streak vs. Colorado (5g-11a) from March 28, 2016-Jan. 21, 2019. He has recorded a point in 30 of his 44 career games against the Avalanche, tallying 14 goals and 41 points.

Colton Sissons has 17 points (8g-9a) in 26 career regular-season games vs. Colorado.

Filip Forsberg notched his fourth career hat trick on Feb. 23, 2017, vs. the Avalanche. He’s averaged more than a point per game in his career against Colorado, recording 36 points (18g-19a) in 35 games, including five game-winning goals, which is tied for the most he has against any single team (Stars).

Since 2018-19, Ryan O’Reilly has recorded a league-high 24 points (9g-15a) against the Avalanche. O’Reilly was drafted by Colorado in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft. He spent six seasons with the Avalanche from 2009-15, recording 246 points (90g-156a) in 427 games.

Milestone Watch:

Luke Schenn is one point from 200 in his NHL career.

Tommy Novak is one point from 100 in his NHL career.

Jeremy Lauzon is two games from 300 in his NHL career.

Filip Forsberg is four power-play goals from passing Shea Weber for the franchise lead (80).

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for tonight’s game begins at 6:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side. Preds fans can still find the FanDuel Sports Network in the same channel positions and app as they did with Bally Sports South.

Voice of the Predators Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Chase McCabe beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)