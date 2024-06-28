Forsberg, Saros Among 'First Six' Named to 4 Nations Face-Off Rosters

Round-Robin NHL Tournament Set for Montreal, Boston in Feb. 2025

4 Nations NSH

© John Russell

By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

The National Hockey League on Friday announced that Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg and goaltender Juuse Saros will represent their native countries of Sweden and Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, set to be played at Montreal’s Bell Centre and Boston’s TD Garden this February.

Among the first six players named to each of the four teams - Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States - Forsberg and Saros will compete against each other and other NHL stars during the round-robin format tournament.

The roster inclusions follow tremendous seasons from both Forsberg and Saros.

Playing in all 82 games of the 2023-24 campaign, Forsberg reached new heights of offensive production, establishing career highs in points (94), goals (48), assists (46), power-play points (32), game-winning goals (11), overtime goals (3) and shots (347). His nine-game point streak (8g-9a) from March 10-30 eclipsed a personal high established in 2021-22.

Forsberg’s 12th season of play in the NHL saw the forward knock down a number of franchise records as well. His 48 goals surpassed the team record previously held by Matt Duchene (43 in 2021-22), while his seven-game goal streak (8g) from March 13-28 topped his own franchise record established in Nov. 2014. Forsberg’s 29 multi-point and 10 multi-goal games additionally bested the franchise records established by Roman Josi (26) and Duchene (9) in 2021-22.

Starting in 64 contests during the 2023-24 campaign, Saros concluded his third season as the Predators starter with a 35-24-5 record, the second-most wins of his career. Saros frustrated Nashville’s opponents down the stretch, winning nine of his 14 starts and posting a steady .904 save percentage and a 2.92 goals-against average from March 7 to April 15. 

Icing a 29-save performance against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 21, 2023, Saros recorded the 162nd win of his career and hopped former Predators netminder Tomas Vokoun to become the second winningest goaltender in franchise history, behind Pekka Rinne (369). 

His 14-game point streak (12-0-2) from Feb. 17 to March 26 was instrumental in Nashville’s historic 18-game point streak (16-0-2) and bested the franchise record established by Pekka Rinne (12; 11-0-1) in 2011-12.

The February tournament will see the Predators duo pitted against each other for the first time since the 2014 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal game, a contest that Saros ultimately claimed for Finland with an impressive 35-save performance.

The rematch is set for Feb. 15 at Bell Centre, three days after the tournament opens. Smashville can catch all the action on ESPN, ESPN+, TNT and ABC. 

Additional information, including ticket on-sale details and full team rosters, will be announced at a later date. Predators fans can sign up to receive information and updates here.

About the 4 Nations Face-Off

The 4 Nations Face-Off will consist of a total of seven games played over a nine-day period from Feb. 12 to 20, along with two designated training/practice days (Feb. 10 and Feb. 11). All games in the 4 Nations Face-Off will be played in accordance with NHL rules. Each team will play three tournament games in a traditional Round Robin format, under the following points system: 3 points for a win in regulation time; 2 points for a win in overtime/shootout; 1 point for a loss in overtime/shootout; and 0 points for a loss in regulation time. The two teams with the best tournament record will then advance to a one-game Final. 

View the complete game schedule below:

4 Nations Face-Off Game Schedule

Date
Time (CT)
Matchup
Location
Network
Wednesday, Feb. 12
7 p.m.
Canada vs. Sweden
Bell Centre
TNT
Thursday, Feb. 13
7 p.m.
USA vs. Finland
Bell Centre
ESPN
Saturday, Feb. 15
12 p.m.
Finland vs. Sweden
Bell Centre
ABC
Saturday, Feb. 15
7 p.m.
USA vs. Canada
Bell Centre
ABC
Monday, Feb. 17
12 p.m.
Canada vs. Finland
TD Garden
TNT
Monday, Feb. 17
7 p.m.
Sweden vs. USA
TD Garden
TNT
Thursday, Feb. 20
7 p.m.
Championship Game
TD Garden
ESPN

News Feed

Josi, Predators Teammates Recognized at 2024 NHL Awards

The 2024 NHL Draft Arrives Soon: Here's Everything Predators Fans Need to Know

After Two Decades Discovering Predators Talent, Amateur Scout Glen Sanders Set to Retire

Predators 2024 Development Camp Set for July 1-6 in Nashville

Poile, Weber 'Honored Beyond Belief' by Hockey Hall of Fame Inductions

Predators Acquire Andrew Gibson From Detroit

Predators to Play Six-Game 2024 Preseason Schedule; Gold Star Showcase at F&M Bank Arena Returns

Potential Preds: Five Draft Prospects Nashville Could Select at 22nd Overall

Predators Acquire Ozzy Wiesblatt From San Jose

Predators Hire Darby Hendrickson as Assistant Coach

Bridgestone Arena Named Arena Of The Year by the Academy of Country Music

Four Admirals Rookies Skated All The Way Through the Conference Finals - Here's Why You Should Watch Them in 2024-25

Askarov Named to AHL's Top Prospects Team Following Stellar Sophomore Campaign

Kemell Navigating Sophomore Postseason Run as Admirals' Youngest Player

Schaefer Rising to New Challenges, 'Playing His Best Hockey' in Calder Cup Playoffs Debut

Admirals Stave Off Elimination in Decisive 7-2 Win Over Firebirds

Svechkov Turning Heads in Calder Cup Playoffs Debut: 'He's a Big Time, Big Moment Player'

'He's Taken Some Really Big Steps': Wilsby Striding Toward NHL Dreams in Sophomore American League Campaign