Forsberg Ecstatic to Return Home, Play With Preds in Sweden During 2025 NHL Global Series

The Nashville Predators will be shipping off to Stockholm this November as they compete in the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal.

While all members of the organization were ecstatic about the announcement, Preds forward Filip Forsberg was particularly elated to hear that his team would be competing in his home country.

“Obviously, it's going to be a great time [and a] great opportunity," Forsberg said. “I have a lot of people that might not be able to travel [to Nashville who will] get a chance to watch me play in the NHL, and it’s very special. I think the more experiences you get to go to Sweden, and represent Sweden, the better for everyone, including myself. I’m excited about it.”

After Preds Captain Roman Josi experienced a hometown matchup in Bern, Switzerland, as a part of a season-opening trip to Prague as well back in 2022, Forsberg will now follow suit in the country that raised him.

The November faceoffs will mark Forsberg's first professional hockey games in Sweden since he left his hometown of Leksand to join the Preds in 2013. After experiencing two international series, the forward was surprised, yet thrilled at the news that they were headed to Stockholm.

“I mean, I thought [a game in Sweden] would be more possible when we [had] four, five, six guys [from Sweden] at one point, and then we went to Prague instead,” Forsberg smiled. “But this one will be really special.”

With Sweden being the most represented European country within the NHL and the third-most represented country overall, behind Canada and the United States, it’s no surprise that the game is making great strides overseas.