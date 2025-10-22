Following Martin's Assignment, Trotz Talks Development, Future of Top Preds Prospect

Brady Martin never even expected to make Nashville’s Opening Night roster, but he did exactly that.
Two weeks later, his first taste of life in the NHL has come to an end with the Predators - but only for the time being - and that’s for certain.
The Preds returned the 18-year-old Martin to his junior team, the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL, on Wednesday morning following Nashville’s loss to Anaheim on Tuesday night. In total, Nashville’s first pick (fifth overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft appeared in three games with the Preds to start the season, a mark that was below the nine-game threshold that would have required the first year of entry-level contract to be utilized.
Instead, the young centerman still has a three-year deal to his name with the Preds, an agreement that will begin one day when Martin is completely ready to turn pro.
As NHL rules currently state, Martin was not able to be assigned to Nashville’s AHL affiliate in Milwaukee. Either he would spend the entire season with the Preds, or he would go back to the Greyhounds, hone his craft and become an even better player than he already is.
The latter option is the path the Elmira, Ont., native is now taking, and as Predators General Manager Barry Trotz explained Wednesday morning in Nashville, that decision is best for all involved.
“More than anything, he's done an excellent job,” Trotz said of Martin. “I mean, he's an 18-year-old, got on our starting roster and showed really, really well. I think when you look at the long term for him, he needs to play a lot more minutes. He needs to have the puck a little bit more. He needs to be a dominant player at his level. He’s got a great opportunity, hopefully, with being in the mix with Team Canada for the World Juniors [this winter]… So, everything was positive… He's really positive. As he would say, ‘I never expected to be on the opening day roster,’ and he made it. That's really positive for him as a young player, for us as a franchise.”