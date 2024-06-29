First-Round Selection a Dream Come True for Predators Pick Egor Surin: ''It Was Really Fantastic'

Ranked 22nd among European skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s final report, the talented two-way center might just have a little bit of everything the Predators are looking for.

“We're just really excited to get him,” Predators Chief Amateur Scout Tom Nolan said. “He's just a combination of hard-working, character and high skill – his motor is always running. He’s a center - we’re always looking for centers - and he plays hard, is really physical and brings a lot of skill.”

Let’s start with that skill, which translated most prominently on the scoresheet.

Surin concluded his draft year recording 52 points (22g-30a) in 42 regular season games for Loko Yaroslavl of the MHL - Russia’s junior hockey league. He tied for second in assists (30) and points on his team, while his 52 points were good for ninth-most among all league skaters.

The centerman additionally led his team in points during the postseason with 23 (5g-18a), nine more than the next-closest player on his team, while his 18 assists additionally led all playoff competitors.

Since making his MHL debut in 2022-23, Surin has amassed 84 points (35g-49a) in 91 games, earning the league’s Rookie of the Month honors in October of his first campaign.

Surin additionally made his professional hockey debut in 2023-24, appearing in three games for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl at 17 years old.

Then, of course, there’s the physicality, which Surin described in simple, yet effective, terms.

“I like to make hits, but I can also play a smart game,” he said. “And for me, it’s also not a problem if I fight.”

Indeed, comparing his game to prominent NHL forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Ivan Barbashev, the 6-foot-1, 197-pound centerman has few reservations in playing a gritty game.

Surin finished this year’s postseason leading the league in hits (64), while his 103 recorded during the regular season were good for seventh-most among all MHL forwards.

“That's what we like about him, is that he has an effect on the game,” Predators General Manager Barry Trotz said. “We've got a few players like that, like Zach L’Heureux who we drafted and has some of that high skill and was the leading scorer in the American Hockey League playoffs for a good portion… So, we love those guys that have that combination of grit and spirit, if you will. And if you have that combination, you're probably going to have some people trying to come at you a little bit, so we don't mind that at all.”

The excitement continues for Surin next week as development camp gets underway back in Nashville, but for now, he’s still just taking in the moment.

After all, the day you work all your life to reach only comes once.

“I think many players will remember this celebration all their lives.”