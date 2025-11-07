Chance to Play in Sweden With Preds a Dream Come True for Forsberg

After playing games in Bern and Prague with his NHL club just two years ago, Filip Forsberg figured the dream to do the same in his home country one day was all but gone.

So, imagine the joy when the Swedish winger found out his team was not only headed back to Europe for a pair of regular season contests, but Stockholm was the destination for the Nashville Predators to return to the international stage.

The original announcement was made all the way back in March with almost eight months of anticipation ahead. But now that the Preds will be touching down in Sweden next week?

“It's through the roof,” Forsberg said of his excitement on the latest edition of the Predators Official Podcast. “Obviously, it’s one of these things that you've always been dreaming about, really since the NHL started coming to Europe, and to Sweden specifically. We were fortunate enough to go to Prague a couple years ago, which was great, but at the time, we didn't have any Czech players. It was cool, but this is going to be a lot more special personally. I can’t wait to bring the guys over there.”

A native of Leksand, Sweden, Forsberg the youth hockey player never imagined he’d one day get this kind of chance. In fact, the thought of even playing in the NHL simply wasn’t top of mind when he was growing up.

Instead, all he wanted was to skate for his hometown club in a hockey-crazed part of the country. Forsberg did just that, first as a young boy just starting out, then at the junior level and finally with Leksand in the Swedish Second League.

Representing Sweden at the national level is part two of the initial dream, and Forsberg made those clubs, too, first at the World Junior Championships and then World Championships over the years.

But once he was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the first round of the 2012 NHL Draft - and then traded to Nashville before ever playing a single game for the Caps - Forsberg had his eyes solely focused on the top hockey League in the world.

“Nowadays, kids can watch [the NHL] back home, but we didn't really have that as much when I grew up,” Forsberg said. “So, the NHL wasn't really necessarily available until you got older, and you started realizing what it was. At that point, obviously the dream kind of shifted over to that, and fortunately, I’ve been able to fulfill a few of those dreams, at least so far.”

And the deal that brought him to Nashville?

“It's the best thing that’s ever happened,” Forsberg grinned.