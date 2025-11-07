Chance to Play in Sweden With Preds a Dream Come True for Forsberg

Nashville Winger Ecstatic for NHL Global Series in Home Country

Filip Forsberg, Gold Carpet, Nashville Predators

© John Russell

By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

After playing games in Bern and Prague with his NHL club just two years ago, Filip Forsberg figured the dream to do the same in his home country one day was all but gone.

So, imagine the joy when the Swedish winger found out his team was not only headed back to Europe for a pair of regular season contests, but Stockholm was the destination for the Nashville Predators to return to the international stage.

The original announcement was made all the way back in March with almost eight months of anticipation ahead. But now that the Preds will be touching down in Sweden next week?

“It's through the roof,” Forsberg said of his excitement on the latest edition of the Predators Official Podcast. “Obviously, it’s one of these things that you've always been dreaming about, really since the NHL started coming to Europe, and to Sweden specifically. We were fortunate enough to go to Prague a couple years ago, which was great, but at the time, we didn't have any Czech players. It was cool, but this is going to be a lot more special personally. I can’t wait to bring the guys over there.”

A native of Leksand, Sweden, Forsberg the youth hockey player never imagined he’d one day get this kind of chance. In fact, the thought of even playing in the NHL simply wasn’t top of mind when he was growing up.

Instead, all he wanted was to skate for his hometown club in a hockey-crazed part of the country. Forsberg did just that, first as a young boy just starting out, then at the junior level and finally with Leksand in the Swedish Second League.

Representing Sweden at the national level is part two of the initial dream, and Forsberg made those clubs, too, first at the World Junior Championships and then World Championships over the years.

But once he was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the first round of the 2012 NHL Draft - and then traded to Nashville before ever playing a single game for the Caps - Forsberg had his eyes solely focused on the top hockey League in the world.

“Nowadays, kids can watch [the NHL] back home, but we didn't really have that as much when I grew up,” Forsberg said. “So, the NHL wasn't really necessarily available until you got older, and you started realizing what it was. At that point, obviously the dream kind of shifted over to that, and fortunately, I’ve been able to fulfill a few of those dreams, at least so far.”

And the deal that brought him to Nashville?

“It's the best thing that’s ever happened,” Forsberg grinned.

He’s played his entire 14-year NHL career with the Preds - 795 games as of Nov. 7, to be exact - plenty of time for plenty in his hometown to adopt Forsberg’s club as their own.

“You see kids in the summer with Preds hats and the odd jersey, and then T-shirts and things like that, which is awesome,” Forsberg said. “At least we've put Nashville on the map for my hometown, but even the state, like I said, it’s a very passionate hockey state. They all love Leksand, and I came out of there, and they’re loyal - by default, almost - to the Preds as well. And that means a lot, obviously, when you see that.”

The drive from Leksand to Stockholm is just over three hours, and while Forsberg doesn’t expect the whole town or everyone he’s ever met to be in attendance, he’s very much looking forward to the experience with family and friends, especially his young son, Felix.

“[Felix is] not missing anything,” Forsberg smiled. “He'll be there… It’s going to be awesome. We played the [World Championship] in Stockholm this spring, and that was great [having him there]. Seeing the same thing, to represent your country with your son, and obviously your American wife [Erin] in the stands - but she's a Swede now - it's got to be, in a way, a lot more special playing for Preds… It’s going to be really cool to have them there and together with Swedish family, Swedish friends and all the teammates.”

Of course, there won’t just be Swedes in attendance at Avicii Arena on Nov. 14 and Nov. 16 to see the Preds and Penguins get together. A number of fans from Nashville are set to make the trip, and from other locales, too.

So, what’s a must for visitors upon arriving in Stockholm?

“Meatballs,” Forsberg said of the world-famous Swedish dish. “Whatever the Swedish meatballs that people have had over here, it’s not the real thing. So, make sure they check that out, go to a nice little restaurant and order the meatballs and come back and talk about it after… The meatballs, you can’t go wrong with that.”

Admittedly not a local to Stockholm like Preds defenseman Adam Wilsby is, Forsberg advised checking in with his teammate for the full list of recommendations. But regardless of the meatball situation, Forberg is more than ready for the opportunity of a lifetime.

And that is a dream come true.

“I just didn't think we'd get the chance to go to Europe again [since we] were there fairly recently,” Forsberg said. “So, I guess it was a door that was pretty much closed, but once it was slammed open, obviously that was a great feeling. And I'm really excited.”

