Behind the Design: Celebrating the Pride Music Heritage Night Jersey Design

As an illustrator, designer and storyteller, Mia Saine knows a logo has the power to evoke so much more than just a glance from passersby.

When the Nashville Predators chose the artist to design this season’s Pride logo, Saine was honored and knew they could do so much with the already beloved Pred Head.

The result is a simple yet powerful logo that will celebrate Pride Music Heritage Night when the Preds host Columbus on Saturday, a night that means so much to Saine and so many others.

“It's just like we're illustrating reality; we’re illustrating things are true,” Saine said. “We can't prevent a queer person from liking sports or liking hockey. So, instead of making a space of exclusion, we're just really trying to make sure we do the things that we can to just inch for inclusion.”

The meshing of Pride and music, with disco chosen as the theme for the occasion, is an ideal combination. Saine, who also worked with PBS and their disco series, incorporated elements of the 1970s disco movement throughout the logo, including the face of the logo serving as an abstract representation of the genre’s pattern of disco balls, sparkles and stars.

The dark blue shapes outside of the border of the logo is a reference to disco albums and t-shirts with rock stars, a cultural aesthetic to the decade. The stars represent not only galaxies and different spaces, but also different people and the spectrum of their identities.

The colors of the logo itself were chosen as those that highlight the trans community - light pinks and blues - and the traditional pride colors are included in the border of the design.

“I just wanted to pick a design that was more versatile and could really fit not only one type of person,” Saine said. “So, with my design, I kind of kept things simple…and I want people to say, ‘Hey, this represents us, and this is for us.’ But also, besides me being queer, I love sports.”

Saine has been a Preds fan for years after a friend in college used to invite them over to watch hockey games. As most people experience once they see the sport, they become hooked. Saine is no different, and this project was a true labor of love.

“Getting this project, my jaw dropped,” Saine said. “It's just cool to know that there are organizations and teams and brands who are just more than happy to allow us to be a fan and be supportive… It’s so fun to intersect, seemingly, different sectors that are so unlikely, you know? It was so fun to do this.”

As for what Saine hopes people get out of seeing the logo on a night like this?

“When people see this logo, wear this logo, however they choose to interact with this logo, I really want them to feel a sense of empowerment,” Saine said. “I want them to see this and say, ‘Hey, I can do that,’ and hopefully they say, ‘I can do it better.’”

Pride Music Heritage Night is the second of the four-part Music Heritage Night season series which consists of entertainment and representation from diverse communities in Nashville. The inspiration for each night began with a custom logo with aspects from each community's music history. Saine’s design will be featured on player-signed jerseys, t-shirts, social media and around the arena on Saturday night.

Fans may visit the Nashville Predators Foundation Pride Auction located outside sections 105 and 106 where they can place bids on custom logo pride jerseys, pride hats, merch and other player-signed memorabilia. The Preds Foundation will also have custom logo Pride t-shirts available for sale. The Pride Auction benefits GUIDER - the Preds’ initiative promoting diversity and inclusion - and the Nashville Predators Foundation.