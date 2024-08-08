Panthers assistant coach Ruutu does some reading with Stanley Cup

The Hockey Hall of Fame's Phil Pritchard, known as the Keeper of the Cup, shared a picture of the moment on Thursday.
Ruutu played 735 games over 12 NHL seasons for the Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks and New Jersey Devils, retiring after the 2015-16 season, so he likely recognized plenty of names on the Cup as teammates, opponents or both.
He was hired by the Panthers in June 2021, helping guide them to the Eastern Conference championship in 2023 and their first-ever Cup title this past season.
If he keeps reading until the 14th name under the 2023-24 Panthers, he will eventually catch his own name.