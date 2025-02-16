Finland's shake-up pays off in OT win against Sweden in 4 Nations Face-Off

MONTREAL -- With one shot from Mikael Granlund on Saturday, Finland not only earned bragging rights against its biggest rival but also control of its fate in the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Granlund’s goal 1:49 into overtime gave a Finland a 4-3 victory against Sweden at Bell Centre and put it in position to advance to the tournament final with a regulation win against Canada at TD Garden in Boston on Monday (1 p.m. ET: MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).
"It's always great to beat Sweden,” Granlund said. “Those games are fun to play. There's so many people in Finland, in Sweden to watch these games. It's great to come [out] on top, and at the same time we are alive in this tournament.
“Everything is in our own hands. Good for us, and we just move on for Monday."
It was a dramatic swing for Finland, which would’ve been eliminated from contention for the final with a regulation loss Saturday after losing 6-1 to the U.S. in its opening game of the tournament on Thursday. Finland played with a desperation fitting the situation and was rewarded in a back-and-forth battle in which there were four lead changes.
“It was a must-win for sure,” forward Mikko Rantanen said. “We knew that coming into the game we had to win the game to stay alive and we did that, which was obviously a good result. … It was a playoff game. It felt like a playoff game.”