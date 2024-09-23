Tkachuk to star in Amazon Prime’s ‘FACEOFF: Inside the NHL’

tkachuk-amazon-16x9
By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

You’re not going to want to miss this.

Pulling back the curtain, Amazon Prime will release “FACEOFF: Inside the NHL” on Oct. 4.

Per the NHL, the docuseries that will give fans a behind-the-scenes look like never before.

From the producers of the smash-hit series “Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing,” this new show will follow some of the league’s best players throughout the 2023-24 regular season and postseason.

One of the centerpieces of the series?

None other than Florida Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk.

The show will also provide unique in-depth access to Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak and goaltender Jeremy Swayman, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel, Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg and Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog.

Given how last season ended, it’s a show that Panthers fans won’t want to miss.

I mean, who doesn’t want to re-live the team’s quest for the Stanley Cup all over again?

The breakdown of episodes is as follows:

Episode 1: Best of Rivals, featuring William Nylander and David Pastrnak

Episode 2: As Tough As It Gets, featuring Jack Eichel and Filip Forsberg

Episode 3: Learning to Win, featuring Jeremy Swayman and Matthew Tkachuk

Episode 4: The Captains, featuring Quinn Hughes, Gabriel Landeskog and Jacob Trouba

Episode 5: Cup or Bust Part, I featuring Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman

Episode 6: Cup or Bust Part II, featuring Connor McDavid and Matthew Tkachuk

Stay tuned for more information and content as the show’s premiere approaches.

News Feed

PROSPECTS: St. Martin carries strong Rookie Showcase into preseason

RECAP: Panthers 6, Predators 2 (Game 2)

RECAP: Panthers 3, Predators 2 (Game 1)

Barkov takes Stanley Cup to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Fan Fest a hit at IcePlex: ‘Definitely gave us a little extra juice’

Panthers set to return to Amerant Bank Arena for first time since winning Stanley Cup

Bennett: ‘Everyone seems to be just as hungry to win again’

‘I have to earn my spot’: Balinskis wants to take another step with Panthers

Hispanic Excellence: Mission-Driven Leaders

Training Camp: ‘It’s a lot of fun, but it’s hard work’

Florida Panthers to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Annual Excellence Series

Okposo announces retirement after 17 seasons in NHL

Barkov, Maurice praised in The Athletic’s 2024 player poll

Barkov aiming for another Cup: ‘We want to win it again’

Media Day: ‘The hangover concept? We don’t believe in it’

Rookie Showcase: Learning the Panther way

Florida Panthers Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster and Training Camp Fan Fest Presented by Baptist Health

Florida Panthers Agree in Principle with Broward County to Extend Partnership