Tkachuk to star in Amazon Prime’s ‘FACEOFF: Inside the NHL’

You’re not going to want to miss this.

Pulling back the curtain, Amazon Prime will release “FACEOFF: Inside the NHL” on Oct. 4.

Per the NHL, the docuseries that will give fans a behind-the-scenes look like never before.

From the producers of the smash-hit series “Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing,” this new show will follow some of the league’s best players throughout the 2023-24 regular season and postseason.