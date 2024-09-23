Tkachuk to star in Amazon Prime’s ‘FACEOFF: Inside the NHL’

One of the centerpieces of the series?
None other than Florida Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk.
The show will also provide unique in-depth access to Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak and goaltender Jeremy Swayman, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel, Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg and Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog.
Given how last season ended, it’s a show that Panthers fans won’t want to miss.
I mean, who doesn’t want to re-live the team’s quest for the Stanley Cup all over again?
The breakdown of episodes is as follows:
Episode 1: Best of Rivals, featuring William Nylander and David Pastrnak
Episode 2: As Tough As It Gets, featuring Jack Eichel and Filip Forsberg
Episode 3: Learning to Win, featuring Jeremy Swayman and Matthew Tkachuk
Episode 4: The Captains, featuring Quinn Hughes, Gabriel Landeskog and Jacob Trouba
Episode 5: Cup or Bust Part, I featuring Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman
Episode 6: Cup or Bust Part II, featuring Connor McDavid and Matthew Tkachuk
Stay tuned for more information and content as the show’s premiere approaches.