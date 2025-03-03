Territory Talk: Seth Jones is a Florida Panther (Ep. 335)

Doug and Jameson discuss Florida's newest defenseman on their latest podcast

TT-335-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

Seth Jones has arrived.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive share their thoughts on the blockbuster trade that bolstered the blue line for the Florida Panthers.

Plus, hear what Jones had to say after his first skate in South Florida.

Highlights include:

  • Seth Jones looks like a perfect fit with the Panthers. (0:30)
  • Jones speaks after his first skate with the Panthers. (6:05)
  • Looking at some key factors the trade. (15:00)
  • Bill Zito talks about Jones’ fit with the Panthers. (18:50)

Fans can also listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

