Territory Talk: Season Preview with ESPN’s Kristen Shilton (Ep. 318)

By Jameson Olive
By Jameson Olive

It’s time for the champs to defend their crown.

With the preseason now in the books, ESPN’s Kristen Shilton joins this episode of Territory Talk to preview what should be another exciting campaign in South Florida.

In addition to sharing her thoughts on what it’s going to take for the Panthers to run it back, Shilton also reflects on the time she spent covering the team’s run to the Cup.

Plus, everyone makes a point prediction.

Highlights of the episode include:

  • Shilton reflects on her time covering the Panthers during their Cup run. (1:30)
  • What’s it going to take for the Panthers to repeat? Shilton weighs in. (12:40)
  • Who can challenge the Panthers in the Atlantic Division? (16:30)
  • It’s time to make some points predictions! (24:20)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

