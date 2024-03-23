PROSPECTS: Devine Named a Hobey Baker Award Top-10 Finalist

Panthers prospect leads No. 3 Denver in goals (27) and points (54)

devine-16x9

© Clarkson Creative/University of Denver Athletics

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

Jack Devine is in contention for some prestigious hardware in the collegiate ranks.

Earlier this week, the Florida Panthers prospect was named a top-10 finalist for the 2024 Hobey Baker Award, which is given annually to the top men's college hockey player in the country.

Finding another gear during his junior season at Denver, Devine leads the No. 3 Pioneers in goals (27) and points (54) in 39 games. His 27 goals – which are already 13 more than the 14 he recorded in his sophomore campaign – are also tied for the third-most in the nation.

“It’s been a great season for both our team and me personally,” the 20-year-old forward told FloridaPanthers.com in February. “One thing to credit to my success is the work I put in during the offseason. I think I did a really good job working with our strength coach here Matt Shaw. He did a great job of preparing me, getting me bigger and stronger, and working on little keys for my game -- working on shooting more and getting faster and stronger.”

Just the eighth Pioneer in the last decade to reach 100 career points, Devine has racked up 104 points (44 goals, 60 assists) in three NCAA seasons. A seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, he also helped the Pioneers win the national championship as a freshman that year.

In addition to his nomination for the Hobey Baker, Devine has also been named to the 2023-24 All-NCHC First Team and is a finalist for both the conference's Player and Forward of the Year awards.

“It’s a winning culture here at the University,” Devine said. “When you come to the rink every day, you’re expected to perform and give your best. I think developing as a player, when it’s competitive and hard, it’s just going to make you a better player.”

The winner of the Hobey Baker will be selected by a 30-member committee, with fan ballots from voting at HobeyBaker.com also factoring in. Fans have until March 31 to cast their votes, so make sure to support Devine in his quest to claim this illustrious prize.

Following voting, the Hobey Baker will be awarded on April 12.

