PROSPECTS: Devine Named a Hobey Baker Award Top-10 Finalist

Jack Devine is in contention for some prestigious hardware in the collegiate ranks.

Earlier this week, the Florida Panthers prospect was named a top-10 finalist for the 2024 Hobey Baker Award, which is given annually to the top men's college hockey player in the country.

Finding another gear during his junior season at Denver, Devine leads the No. 3 Pioneers in goals (27) and points (54) in 39 games. His 27 goals – which are already 13 more than the 14 he recorded in his sophomore campaign – are also tied for the third-most in the nation.

“It’s been a great season for both our team and me personally,” the 20-year-old forward told FloridaPanthers.com in February. “One thing to credit to my success is the work I put in during the offseason. I think I did a really good job working with our strength coach here Matt Shaw. He did a great job of preparing me, getting me bigger and stronger, and working on little keys for my game -- working on shooting more and getting faster and stronger.”