Territory Talk: Kevin Stenlund (Ep. 283)

Hear from Florida Panthers center Kevin Stenlund on this episode of Territory Talk.

The 6-foot-5 Swede chats with co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive about his favorite places in Fort Lauderdale, how he spends his time on road trips, his family and much more.

Highlights include:

Stenlund talks about showing his folks around Fort Lauderdale. (0:50)

Stenlund talks about his focus on dominating the faceoff circle. (4:15)

Stenlund talks about road trips, cards on the plane and more. (7:45)

Stenlund talks about how he got into hockey, love of soccer and more. (10:30)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: