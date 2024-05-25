RECAP: Rangers 2, Panthers 1 (OT)

NEW YORK – We have ourselves a series.

Heading back to Sunrise with the Eastern Conference Final tied 1-1, the Florida Panthers suffered a 2-1 overtime loss to the New York Rangers in Game 2 at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Game 3 is set for Sunday at Amerant Bank Arena at 3 p.m. ET.

“It’s tough to lose in overtime, but [we went] 1-1 in their building,” Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad said. “They came out really, really explosive tonight, and that’s what we expected. We lost a really tight game. We’ll move on. We’ve got a quick turnaround.”

With the loss, the Panthers snapped an 11-game winning streak in overtime in the playoffs.

“I’m fine with tonight,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “You shouldn’t come in and beat the Presidents’ Trophy team twice in their own building. You really shouldn’t. We got that one to overtime. We were in alone a bunch of times there, couldn’t get it to go. Two really good goaltenders at each end. This is an exciting series with exciting hockey.”

Getting off to a much better start than they did in Game 1, the Rangers broke the ice in the first period when Vincent Trocheck tapped in a dish from Adam Fox to make it 1-0 at 4:12.

Following the goal, a big scrum ensued with all players on the ice getting involved.

After killing off a second penalty around the midway point of the period, the Panthers seemed to finally swing momentum in their favor. Following some very good shifts, Carter Verhaeghe cashed in on the power play with a snipe from the slot to make it 1-1 at 18:09.

On the goal, Evan Rodrigues blinded Igor Shesterkin with a perfect screen.