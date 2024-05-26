RECAP: Rangers 5, Panthers 4 (OT)

Despite giving up those two goals, Shesterkin was the hero for New York in the third.
Under attack throughout nearly the entire 20 minutes, the former Vezina Trophy winner did everything he could to limit the damage and help get the Rangers to overtime. In the period, the Panthers led 14-3 in scoring chances, but came away with just those two early goals.
“We had the puck and a lot of chances,” Panthers forward Anton Lundell said. “Just weren’t able to score there.”
In the extra frame, the Rangers found a way for the second straight game.
Digging in his skates in front of Bobrovsky's crease, Alex Wennberg tipped in a shot from Ryan Lindgren to secure the 5-4 win for the Rangers with his first goal of the playoffs at 5:35 of overtime.
Even in defeat, the Panthers are encouraged by their play heading into Game 4.
“Not happy with end result, but I think there’s some good things from the game we can take to the next game,” Barkov said. “All we’ve got to do is recover now and move on.”
THEY SAID IT
“We’ll take the parts of the game we think we can improve on. We’ll look at those. We’ll take the parts of the game we like a lot and try to manufacture more of it.” – Paul Maurice
“In playoffs it doesn’t really matter how you lose. If you lose 6-1 or in overtime, it’s still a loss. We just have to manage ourselves now, take care of ourselves, recover well and move on.” – Aleksander Barkov
“It was a tight game. Obviously we don’t want to give that much for them. A good comeback, a good battle all the way until the end. We had our chances in the third, but today we weren’t able to score the last goal.” – Anton Lundell
CATS STATS
- The Panthers led 21-4 in scoring chances in the third period.
- The Panthers led 3.83-1.69 in expected goals.
- The Panthers have scored a power-play goal in each of the last two games.
- The Panthers improved to 8-for-8 on the penalty kill in the series.
- Brandon Montour blocked a team-high four shots.
- Gustav Forsling has recorded a point in three of the last four games.
- The Panthers led 35-4 in shot attempts at 5-on-5 when Matthew Tkachuk was deployed.
WHAT’S NEXT?
Trailing 2-1 in the series, Panthers will try to pull even in the Eastern Conference Final when they host the Rangers for Game 4 at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.
For tickets, click here.