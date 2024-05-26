RECAP: Rangers 5, Panthers 4 (OT)

Then, in the blink of an eye, the Rangers responded with a pair of goals to take the lead.

Just 25 seconds after Alexis Lafrenière beat Sergei Bobrovsky with a backhander a partial breakaway to make it 1-1 at 7:17, Barclay Goodrow, who scored the winner in overtime in Game 2, tipped in a quick shot from Braden Schneider to put the Rangers up 2-1 at 17:42.

Back on the power play after a roughing penalty from Rangers forward Matt Rempe, the Panthers responded and got the score knotted up once again when Reinhart -- after batting down a clearing attempt -- beat Shesterkin off his backhand again to make it 2-2 at 14:46.

“You can say we dominate, but then you look at the mistakes that led to their goals,” Reinhart said. “There’s areas of improvement, for sure.”

In the second period, Lafrenière continued to shine when he toe-dragged through Florida’s defense before finishing off the highlight-reel sequence with a goal to put New York up 3-2 at 15:23.

A few minutes later, the most-controversial moment of the game occurred when Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba elbowed Evan Rodrigues in the head. Despite a long and well-documented history of headshots, Trouba somehow received just a two-minute penalty.

After the game, Maurice opted not to comment on the incident.

“I think I’ve got enough on my plate," he said. "I’m not going to do any refereeing or player safety tonight. I’ll stick with the coaching.”

On the ensuing penalty kill, Goodrow scored a shorthanded goal to put New York up 4-2 at 18:14.

Switching up their lines in the third period, the Panthers got the spark they needed.

Kickstarting the comeback, Aleksander Barkov set up just outside the blue paint and re-directed in a centering feed from Carter Verhaeghe to cut the deficit to 4-3 at 5:04.

“Sometimes you need that,” Barkov said of the line changes, which saw him reunited with Verhaeghe on the top line. “Sometimes you need to create something different. I guess it worked for us in the third period. We got going. We moved better and competed better.”

Less than two minutes later, the Panthers pulled even when – after a faceoff win for Rodrigues in the offensive zone – Gustav Forsling took a pass from Matthew Tkachuk, skated into the left circle and picked a corner with a snap shot to make it 4-4 at 6:58.