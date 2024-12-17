Territory Talk: A wild night in Edmonton (Ep. 326)

Exhale!

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive react to Monday’s back-and-forth battle with the Oilers, share some memories from their time in Edmonton during the Stanley Cup Final, and assess Florida’s current road trip overall.

Highlights of the episode include:

The Panthers found a way in Edmonton. (1:30)

The layers of Niko Mikkola’s game-tying goal. (4:00)

Five goalies you’d want in a big game. (10:50)

Everyone should eat some chicken noodle soup. (18:30)

Postgame sound from the win over the Oilers. (24:00)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: