Territory Talk: A wild night in Edmonton (Ep. 326)

Exhale!

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive react to Monday’s back-and-forth battle with the Oilers, share some memories from their time in Edmonton during the Stanley Cup Final, and assess Florida’s current road trip overall.

Highlights of the episode include:

  • The Panthers found a way in Edmonton. (1:30)
  • The layers of Niko Mikkola’s game-tying goal. (4:00)
  • Five goalies you’d want in a big game. (10:50)
  • Everyone should eat some chicken noodle soup. (18:30)
  • Postgame sound from the win over the Oilers. (24:00)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

