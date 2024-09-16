ROOKIE SHOWCASE RECAP: Lightning 5, Panthers 2

Outshooting Tampa Bay 12-6 in the first, three trips to the penalty box, including a double-minor, swung momentum in the Lightning’s favor.

A rebound goal 7:54 in was followed up with another tally on the power play to give the Lightning the 3-1 second period lead.

Although Tampa Bay cashed in on the power play, the Panthers were able to kill off the other two with some big blocked shots and defensive effort.

“In the summer, the hockey isn’t really a competitive environment, so we were all excited including myself, to be part of that competitive environment again,” said Kinnear. “That’s what we all sign up for, to be in those situations, one-on-one battles win hockey games. I was really proud of the effort.”

Cushioning their lead, while outshooting the Panthers 11-6 in the second period, the Lightning found the back of the net again at 16:32 to make it 4-1.

An early five-on-three opportunity in the third period, the Panthers got some offensive zone pressure, but just missed on bringing the game within one.

Shortly after, on a delayed penalty, the Lightning struck again and extended their lead to 5-1.

Inching the Panthers back closer, Kai Schwindt lit the lamp with a one-timer from Riley Hughes at the 9:39 mark.

“It’s awesome to put the puck in the net,” said the 6-foot-4 forward. “Obviously we didn’t get the score that we wanted there, but it was a nice pass from Hughesy (Hughes) from behind the net.”

Unable to find the back of the net again, the Lightning closed out the final game of the Rookie Showcase with the 5-2 win.

Finishing the weekend in Nashville going 1-2-0, the Panthers saw plenty of value in the experience.

“I think everybody learns from mistakes rather than successes,” said first time Rookie Showcase attendee Mikulas Hovorka, who signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Panthers in March. “Success is great, but you learn from those mistakes. It was good for everybody to come here and make some mistakes, learn how they play in Florida and Charlotte, and some system things.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The Florida Panthers will report for training camp starting Thursday, September 19.

Preseason will start with a doubleheader against the Nashville Predators on Sunday, September 22 at Amerant Bank Arena at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET.

To buy tickets, click here.