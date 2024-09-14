ROOKIE SHOWCASE RECAP: Hurricanes 7, Panthers 3

NASHVILLE – Win or lose, the Rookie Showcase is a learning experience on and off the ice.

A big third period from the Carolina Hurricanes propelled them to a 7-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday in the second game of the weekend.

The Florida Panthers prospects started the game picking up right where they left off.

Pressuring early and often in the offensive zone in the first period, the Panthers snapped it around and put on a class in puck control.

With an opportunity on a breakaway, first time Rookie Showcase attendee Hunter St. Martin flipped the puck by Nashville netminder Yaniv Perets to give Florida a 1-0 lead at 4:24.

The sixth-round pick’s (193rd overall) goal was his second of the Showcase, as his game as been clicking.

“I think it's just preparing and playing the game that I play out there, playing fast, playing confident, just kind of doing it all,” said St. Martin. Goals will come, you can't really control that, but just working hard and then once you get the puck showcase what you got.”

Joining in on the fun at the 9:37 mark, Riley Hughes snapped in a backhander from Ben Steeves to give Florida a 2-0 lead.

“It felt good,” said Hughes. “Steeves made a nice play. All I had to do was put it in an empty net, so there wasn't much to it, but it definitely felt good.”