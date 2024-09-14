ROOKIE SHOWCASE RECAP: Hurricanes 7, Panthers 3

fla-vs-car-rookie-16x9

NASHVILLE – Win or lose, the Rookie Showcase is a learning experience on and off the ice.

A big third period from the Carolina Hurricanes propelled them to a 7-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday in the second game of the weekend.

The Florida Panthers prospects started the game picking up right where they left off.

Pressuring early and often in the offensive zone in the first period, the Panthers snapped it around and put on a class in puck control.

With an opportunity on a breakaway, first time Rookie Showcase attendee Hunter St. Martin flipped the puck by Nashville netminder Yaniv Perets to give Florida a 1-0 lead at 4:24.

The sixth-round pick’s (193rd overall) goal was his second of the Showcase, as his game as been clicking.

“I think it's just preparing and playing the game that I play out there, playing fast, playing confident, just kind of doing it all,” said St. Martin. Goals will come, you can't really control that, but just working hard and then once you get the puck showcase what you got.”

Joining in on the fun at the 9:37 mark, Riley Hughes snapped in a backhander from Ben Steeves to give Florida a 2-0 lead.

“It felt good,” said Hughes. “Steeves made a nice play. All I had to do was put it in an empty net, so there wasn't much to it, but it definitely felt good.”

Getting chippy as the period went on, including a fight between Hughes and Charles-Alexis Legault, the Panthers went on the man advantage three times during the first but were unable to cushion the lead.

A dominate first period, Florida outshot Carolina 13-4.

“I think the first half we were really good,” said head coach Geordie Kinnear. “Probably halfway through they got a little bit of momentum and then obviously the second half we weren't happy with, but the first half was really good.”

Not backing down, Carolina came out strong in the second period, outshooting Florida 8-3 through the halfway point.

Cutting the Panthers lead in half, Carolina lit the lamp at 10:52 to make it 2-1.

Withstanding the Carolina attack, Florida would hold the lead for the remainder of the period.

Carolina’s momentum continued into the third, finding the back of the net at 3:57 to even the score at 2-2.

Quickly answering back, Nicholas Zabaneh put the Panthers back on top to make it 3-2.

The rest of the game, it would be all Carolina.

With five unanswered goals, including two power play goals, the Hurricanes left the ice with a 7-3 victory.

Despite the score, there were still plenty of positive takeaways and building blocks going forward.

“We're educating these guys,” said Kinnear. “It started the process for a lot of these guys. I thought the compete level to dig in was all there. At the end of the day, that's what you're looking for and then continue to grow through training camps and individually get better and collectively. That's what we're about right now.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The Florida Panthers will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday at 11 a.m. ET in their third and final game of the Rookie Showcase.

Game three can be streamed on FloridaPanthers.com.

News Feed

2024 Rookie Showcase Preview: ‘You look forward to this all summer’

2023-24 Season Rewind: Evan Rodrigues

2023-24 Season Rewind: Aleksander Barkov

Reinhart, Panthers 'hungry for more' following Stanley Cup title last season

2023-24 Season Rewind: Carter Verhaeghe

BLOG: Rodrigues throws first pitch as Marlins celebrate ‘Panthers Night’

Territory Talk: Atlantic Division Preview Part 2 (Ep. 316)

Florida Panthers Announce 2024-25 Theme Nights

2023-24 Season Rewind: Gustav Forsling

2023-24 Season Rewind: Anton Lundell

BY THE NUMBERS: Zito’s first four seasons with the Panthers

Florida Panthers and Scripps Sports Announce Programming for 2024-25 Season 

2023-24 Season Rewind: Sergei Bobrovsky 

Five Panthers listed on NHL Network’s 2024-25 preseason position rankings

2023-24 Season Rewind: Sam Reinhart

Cuban American men's team wins 2024 Amerigol LATAM Cup championship

Kulikov brings Stanley Cup to youth hockey players in Fort Lauderdale

Luongo eats gnocchi poutine out of Stanley Cup in Quebec