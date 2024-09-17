Rookie Showcase: Learning the Panther way

NASHVILLE – Learning to fly.

Over the weekend, prospects of the Florida Panthers went head-to-head with prospects of the Nashville Predators, Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning at Ford Ice Center in Nashville.

On Friday, the Panthers started the Showcase with a 5-2 win over the hosting Predators.

“It was a great group to work with,” said Charlotte Checkers head coach Geordie Kinnear, who manned the bench at the tournament. “You want to see everyone be successful. I was actually talking to some of the coaches wondering how many players that were undrafted or on tryouts that came to these camps and actually made NHL careers, I think the number would be pretty high. You want to give the guys every chance in the world to have an opportunity to prove themselves.”

One of the guys to have a big weekend was forward Hunter St. Martin, a 2024 sixth-round pick.

Finding the back of the net in all three games, the dynamic 18-year-old made climbed his way up the depth chart to the top line for games two and three after a strong performance in the opener.