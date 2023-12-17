RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 1

“It’s how fast he gets it off his stick,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “The play looked like it was dead. The fifth goal, right? It’s over. But then, he’s gifted.”

After being slashed on a breakaway, Sam Gagner had a chance to give the Oilers a boost, but was denied on his penalty shot with yet another big stop from Bobrovsky.

Per NaturalStatTrick.com, Bobrovsky finished with eight high-danger saves.

If you’re going off the eye test, it felt like he had even more than that.

“He’s such a good goalie,” Verhaeghe said. “One of the best in the world.”

Improving to 2-2-0 on their road trip and 18-10-2 overall, the Panthers now have a chance to end their longest trek of the season on a high note on Monday in Calgary.

Even without Anton Lundell (illness), Jonah Gadjovich (illness) and Aaron Ekblad (lower body) against the Oilers, the Panthers just continue to smile in the face of adversity.

“We came out of dealing with some challenging parts to our game and got ourselves a push,” Maurice said. “I don’t think we’re going to call it a world-class trip, but if we can get a win it’d be a good one. That’s what we’re shooting for.”

THEY SAID IT

“You’re not beating these guys on home ice unless you get a goaltending performance like that. He was quick. As dynamic and as explosive as he was, he was also incredibly calm. You could feel it from the bench that he wasn’t getting beat tonight.” – Paul Maurice on Sergei Bobrovsky

“Those moments in the beginning of the game, they are so important. Who is going to score first and take the advantage? You obviously want to play with the lead.” – Sergei Bobrovsky on the Panthers breaking the ice in Edmonton

“We’re a resilient team, and I think we came out the right way. It was nice to get the first couple goals of the game and set ourselves off on the right foot. It was nice to get the win.” – Carter Verhaeghe on the Panthers bouncing back

CATS STATS

- Niko Mikkola skated in his 200th NHL game.

- Florida led 15-6 in scoring chances in the first period.

- Dating back to last season, the Cats rank fifth in the NHL in first-period goals (116).

- Carter Verhaeghe recorded his first multi-goal game of the season.

- Brandon Montour is now tied with Ed Jovanovski for the second-most game-winning goals by a defenseman in franchise history with seven.

- Dmitry Kulikov notched a team-leading four hits.

- Aleksander Barkov fired off a team-high seven shots on goal.

- The Panthers have yet to lose three games in a row this season.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Panthers will close out their season-long, five-game road trip with a matchup against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET.