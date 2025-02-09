RECAP: Panthers 5, Senators 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers are heading into the break with their heads held very high following a 5-1 beatdown of the Ottawa Senators at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Winning eight of their last 11 games, the defending Staley Cup champions enter the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off leading the Atlantic Division with a record of 34-20-3.

“I think we’ve been feeling good about our game,” said forward Matthew Tkachuk, who will serve as an alternate captain for Team USA at the 4 Nations. “Even the games that we haven’t won, we’ve felt good about it for the last month or so. It’s been a tough schedule like everybody knows, but everybody’s had that. That’s no excuse. We’re definitely happy with the way we’re going into the break. I think it’s coming at a great time for us.”

Coming up with a big save early in the first period, Sergei Bobrovsky kept the Senators off board when he denied Brady Tkachuk, who had just exited the penalty box, on a breakaway.

Making the most out of his next opportunity, Tkachuk took advantage of a failed clear by the Panthers and broke the ice for the Senators on the power play to make it 1-0 at 6:38.

Standing tall of Ottawa, Linus Ullmark saved 1.33 goals above expected in the first period.

“In the first period I thought we were good, but so were they,” head coach Paul Maurice.

In the second period, the Panthers finally broke through.

On the power play, Tkachuk joined his younger brother in the goal-scoring department, beating Ullmark with a snipe from the right circle to make it 1-1 at 6:18.