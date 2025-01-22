RECAP: Panthers 5, Ducks 2

ANAHEIM – The Florida Panthers spread the offensive wealth around en route to a 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks in the first stop of their West Coast road trip at Honda Center on Tuesday.

Improving to 28-17-3, Florida swept its home-and-home series with Anaheim.

In the win, five different Panthers scored a goal and 11 recorded at least one point.

“It’s good because we haven’t been scoring,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “No matter what, players want to score goals. It makes you feel good. Everybody that gets a point tonight gets to leave the rink with a win and a point and they have a smile on their face.”

Earning an early trip to the power play, the Ducks opened the scoring when Frank Vatrano blasted a shot from the slot past Sergei Bobrovsky to make it 1-0 at 4:57 of the first period.

With the top line showing off some burgeoning chemistry, the Panthers pulled even when Sam Reinhart took a pass from Matthew Tkachuk, cut to the net and lifted a shot over Lukas Dostal to make it 1-1 at 8:58 with his team-leading 28th goal.