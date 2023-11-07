RECAP: Panthers 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Nothing like a little extra hockey to start a week.

After Nick Cousins found the back of the net with less than a minute left in regulation to force overtime, Carter Verhaeghe scored just 1:26 into the extra frame to lift the Florida Panthers to a heart-pumping 5-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

With the win, the Panthers improved to 6-4-1.

“It felt good,” Verhaeghe said. “Definitely nice to get the win. That’s obviously not how we drew it up. We started out good and then kind of let them back in it, but there’s no bad wins.”

Hitting the ground running, the Panthers scored on their first two shots of the game.

After Ryan Lomberg banked in a shot off Elvis Merzlikins from a sharp angle to make it 1-0 at 2:19 of the first period, Gustav Forsling buried a blast from the blue line to make it 2-0 at 3:09.

Coming up big on his bobblehead night just like you knew he would, Aleksander Barkov added to the early advantage for the Panthers when he overpowered two Columbus skaters right outside of the blue paint and tucked a rebound around a sprawled-out Merzlikins to make it 3-0 at 6:09.