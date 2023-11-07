RECAP: Panthers 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT)

“It’s an interesting game,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “Dominant in the first period, for sure. I think where it changes for us is we had three shots blocked in the first and 12 in the second. Part of that is you get all these offensive chances, and we do have some guys squeezing it a little around the net, especially when we stop moving our feet. You start getting those shots blocked and you start to feel the fact you had a 3-0 lead and there’s very little going against you.
“Then you get a little tight, I thought, with the stick like we did. Then you start to see the same breaks. You get 10 that aren’t going and they get one and it’s in the back of your net. They kept going. When the goalie comes out and you get that many chances, sometimes that’s what you need. You need somebody that doesn’t normally get out there to score to come up. We got a break, and it’s in the back of the net. We’re taking it.”
THEY SAID IT
“Nick was described to me by another NHL coach as kind of jackknife. He’ll play all over the lineup, up and down, because he has really, really good hands. He’s got a good sense of the game. He maximizes those things. He’s not the fastest guy in the world, but he gets around the ice. If you can get it on his stick close to the net, he usually makes good on it.” – Paul Maurice on Nick Cousins
“I thought in the first period we came out real strong as a team, and after they switched goalies they kind of turned momentum in their favor. I’ve got to give them credit. They turned the page and took it to us pretty good.” – Nick Cousins on the pushback from Columbus
“It was unbelievable. It’s typical him to get those important goals.” – Gustav Forsling on Nick Cousins’ game-tying goal
CATS STATS
- Niko Mikkola has registered an assist in four of his last five games.
- Carter Verhaeghe has posted three points (one goal, two assists) in his last three games.
- Anton Lundell recorded the 50th assist of his NHL career.
- Mike Reilly made his Panthers debut.
- Sam Reinhart notched his sixth multi-point game of the season.
- The Panthers led 92-57 in shot attempts.
WHAT’S NEXT?
Well, it’s time to hit the road again.
After enjoying one game in their own barn, the Panthers will pack their bags and hop another flight to face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Florida’s first nationally televised game of the season, the action will air on TNT and HBO Max.